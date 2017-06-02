IFB, Creative Europe-backed Screen Leaders picks 18 participants

Career development initiative selects 2017 group.

The participants for the 2017 edition of Screen Leaders, the Creative Europe and Irish Film Board (IFB) backed career development programme, have been revealed.

Participants this year are companies in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Hungry, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal and Spain. They will converge in Ireland for the first module of the programme in June.

Of the companies selected, four are from Ireland: Speers Film, Giant Animation, Calico Pictures and El Zorrero Films (the company behind 2016 comedy doc Mattress Men, pictured).

The initiative assists attendees with operating in the international marketplace.

Andy Mason, co-CEO of Altitude Films, who tutors on the programme, said: “Screen Leaders is a really well thought-out program and even though the level of experience and competence of the chosen participants is extremely high, the main benefits to them are gaining access to additional tools and insight to help them navigate their companies through the ever changing environment of film and television.”

Screen Leaders programme director Helen McMahon added: “We are delighted to have secured a group of top international executives onto the 2017 programme and we look forward to working with them on the strategic development of their companies.

“We aim to provide the participating companies with the skills they need to build sustainable businesses in a complex and ever-changing international marketplace and the opportunity to focus on and invest in their own personal leadership and their companies’ evolution.”

The participants for 2017 are:

Speers Film, Ireland

Jonny Speers, Managing Director/Producer

Clare Connolly, Manager/Producer

De Mensen, Belgium

Ivy Vanhaecke, Head of Production/Exec Producer

Jean-Christophe Massart, Finance Manager

Hungarian National Film Fund, Hungry

Dr Ivett Szimics, Head of the Legal Department

György Ráduly, Head of the Film Archive Department

Amour Fou, Luxembourg/Austria

Alexander Dumreicher-Ivanceanu, Managing Director

André Fetzer, Line Producer

Giant Animation, Ireland

Alex Sherwood, Creative Director

Jonathan Clarke, Head of Production

Garden Films, Portugal

Hemi Fortes Criado, Owner/Producer

Bruno Moraes Cabral, Owner/Producer

Calico Pictures, Ireland

Kate McColgan, Managing Director/Producer

Annie Barclay, Producer

Cinenord, Norway

Silje Hopland Eik, CEO/Producer

Terez Hollo-Klausen, Producer

El Zorrero Films, Ireland

Ciarán Deeney, Managing Director/Head of Development

David Clarke, Managing Director/Head of Production