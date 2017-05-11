Lotus, Number 11 to launch 'Razor' in Cannes

Rob Cohen to direct, produce action tentpole.

Lotus Entertainment heads to the Croisette with worldwide rights to Rob Cohen comic-book adaptation Razor under a new deal with Number 11 Films.

Cohen, whose credits include XXX and The Fast And The Furious, wrote the screenplay and is producing the project with The Crow producer Jeff Most of Most Films

Number 11 Films is fully financing Razor, the first feature to go under a sales and financing pact with Bill Johnson and Jim Seibel’s Lotus Entertainment.

The partnership will aim to produce and finance three to four films a year budgeted in the $5m-$40m range.

Razor is based on Everette Hartsoe’s comic-book series about an avenging heroine who battles the man who destroyed her family.



“I have loved Razor since its first publication,” Cohen said. “It has operatic themes, female empowerment, revenge, action, a love story, all shrouded in a delicious darkness that fits our time.”

Most added: “Rob is one of the great visionary action directors of our time. There’s no one better to deliver the visceral and resonant character of Razor and her triumphant story of becoming a dark heroine to the big screen.”

“I’m excited to be announcing Razor as the debut project under this new venture with Lotus,” Number 11 president and founder Wells said. “I look forward to this being the first of many projects on which we collaborate in both film and television.”

“Razor is a fast-paced, high-concept action movie based on a very successful underlying IP and with a director who has proven himself in this genre time and again,” Lotus co-chairman Seibel said. “We are pleased to be launching this new venture with Number 11 Films with Razor and look forward to working together on this and many other projects in the future.”