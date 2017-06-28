NFTS selects participants for diversity-focused directors workshop

Six selected for second edition of free scheme.

The National Film and Television School (NFTS) has unveiled the participants for the second edition of its diversity-focused directing workshop.

The scheme, which is free for participants, is aiming to increase the number of women, people from BAME backgrounds and those with disabilities working professionally in screen directing.

Selected for the second edition are: Bim Ajadi, Morgan Bailey, Ella Bennett, Laura Degnan, Sophie King, Savanah Leaf.

Led by theatre director Alby James, the pilot edition of the scheme kicked off in March with a two-day introductory session, followed by two months of script development for short films projects and an intensive two-week directing skill workshop.

The initial participants will shoot their short films in the summer and the completed works will be showcased later this year. They also automatically receive an interview for the NFTS’ Directing Fiction MA.

The news was unveiled at the annual NFTS fundraising gala in London, which was held last night (June 28).

Backers of the scheme include James Bond producers Eon Productions.