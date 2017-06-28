Olivia Cooke to star in 'Vanity Fair' adaptation for ITV, Amazon

Mammoth Screen to produce seven-part series.

ITV has tied with Amazon for the first time – commissioning a seven-part adaptation of William Thackeray’s Vanity Fair.

Mammoth Screen, the company behind ITV’s Victoria, and Amazon Studios will co-produce the 7x60-minute drama which is set against the backdrop of the Napoleonic Wars and will star Olivia Cooke will star as the social climbing heroine Becky Sharp.

Thackeray’s novel, which was published as a serialisation from 1848, is to be adapted by Gwyneth Hughes.

Mammoth Screen managing director Damien Timmer will executive produce the series alongside Hughes, James Strong and Tom Mullens.

Vanity Fair was ordered by head of drama Polly Hill, who told Screen’s sister publication Broadcast earlier this month that she was open to signing more international co-production deals.

“We want to be in the market for those bigger, global facing dramas because the audience has become an international one,” she said. “What you’re doing is opening up the range of drama ITV can make.”

She also revealed she had snared an international partner for Two Brothers’ Hong Kong based drama White Dragon.

