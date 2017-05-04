UK thriller from 'Harry Brown' writer scores world sales deal

EXCLUSIVE: I, Daniel Blake star Dave Johns and Mona Lisa’s Cathy Tyson among cast; first-look revealed.

UK-based Moviehouse Entertainment has been appointed to handle world sales for Gary Young’s directorial feature debut Two Graves.

Young produced and wrote Michael Caine and Emily Mortimer starrer Harry Brown and most recently co-wrote Adam Randall thriller Level Up.

Also written by Young, Two Graves is being produced by Keith Bell (Harry Brown), Shantelle Rochester-Henry (The Rise Of The Krays) and Lorianne Hall (SoulBoy) and stars I, Daniel Blake’s Dave Johns, Cathy Tyson (Mona Lisa), David Hayman (Taboo), Josh Herdman (Robin Hood), Katie Jarvis (Fish Tank), Danielle Harold (EastEnders) and Kedar Williams-Stirling (Roots).

The deal was negotiated by Lorianne Hall for the producers and Moviehouse Entertainment’s Mark Vennis.

Screen can also reveal the first-look at Katie Jarvis in the film.

Set in the Northeast of England, the plot is about a middle-aged, middle class doctor of pathology (Tyson) who captures and tortures the young man she believes murdered her son, leading to further tragedy. A twentysomething addict helps her. Johns plays a shipyard nightwatchman.

Vennis said: “We’re delighted to have secured sales rights for Two Graves. We think it’s an edgy British thriller in the best tradition of them and has a fantastic array of UK talent both in front of and behind the camera.”

Harry Brown, the Michael Caine-starring crime thriller from 2009, grossed more than $10m at the global box office.

In addition to Two Graves, for which Moviehouse will screen a promo at Cannes, they will also screen a promo of British feature Funny Cow starring Maxine Peake, Paddy Considine and Stephen Graham, directed by Adrian Shergold, which Entertainment One will release in UK.

They will also premiere market screen Rough Stuff, an action adventure picture from Australian director Jonathan Adams, which Umbrella Entertainment released in Australia and New Zealand, and show material on music documentary Here To Be Heard: The Story of the Slits about the first all-girl punk band, from director William Badgley.