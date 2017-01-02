'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' nears $800m worldwide

Universal’s Sing crosses $100m mark at the international box office.

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ensured Disney finished 2016 on a high as it neared the $800m mark at the global box office.

The Star Wars spin-off took $45.8m from its 55 territories for $350m to date overseas and $774.9m worldwide, already making it the eighth biggest 2016 release.

It opened in South Korea on December 28 for a promising $5.6m to date and has continued to be strong across Europe where it has amassed more than $200m, remaining the number one film in the likes of the UK, Denmark, Germany and Poland.

Rogue One is now the biggest release of 2016 in the UK ($64.3m), Germany ($34.4m) and Sweden ($7.8m), as well as being the biggest non-local film of the year in Denmark ($5.4m) and Poland ($6.5m).

At 720 IMAX screens worldwide, the film added $12m (through Monday) as it approached $80m worldwide. From its 319 international IMAX screens, it took $5.5m over the four-day weekend for $30m.

Rogue One blasts off in its final international market of China next weekend.

Setting sail in Australia ($6.3m) and New Zealand ($2m), Moana earned $21.3m from its 28 territories for $189.1m overseas and $399.2m worldwide.

The animation boosted 41% in Europe and will soon cross $100m in the region, where it retained the top spot in Italy and should become the second highest-grossing film of 2016 in France with $29.7m. It opens in Brazil, Chile and Panama next weekend.

UNIVERSAL PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

Sing will cross the $100m mark at the international box office today (January 3) following an estimated $24.3m weekend from its 56 territories for $97.8m to date.

Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures’ latest animation grossed $3.2m in Australia for $7.8m so far, while it held at number one in the likes of Mexico ($1.8m for $8.2m) and Spain ($1.6m for $8.2m).

Sing makes it bow in Italy, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Poland and the Philippines next weekend.

Landing in Brazil with $104k from 63 sites, Nocturnal Animals earned $800k from its 36 territories for $13.3m to date, ahead of its release in France, French-Switzerland, Trinidad, Denmark and Greece next weekend.

Russian threequel Snow Queen 3 posted a $700k debut from its 1,178 sites.

FOX INTERNATIONAL

Assassin’s Creed hunted down an estimated $22m from its 49 markets for an early $44.1m.

The video game adaptation landed top in the UAE and India with debuts of $1.4m and $1m, respectively, and charted second in Germany with a preview-boosted $5.3m. It fell only 21% in France with a $3.5m second weekend for $10.6m to date.

Opening in the UK ($2.7m) and Australia ($3.5m), Why Him? chalked up $10.1m from its 41 markets for $14.3m so far. The comedy fell 31% in Mexico on its way to a $334k second weekend for $1.8m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children and Trolls stand at $197.9m and $182.1m, respectively.

SONY PICTURES RELEASING INTERNATIONAL

Passengers travelled to an additional $21.7m from its 52 markets for $60m as of Monday (January 2).

The sci-fi romance landed in Spain where it is neck-and-neck with Assassin’s Creed and Rogue One with a $1.55m debut, and also made its bow in France ($3.7m) and Italy ($1.6m).

In the UK, it added $2.4m for $9.2m after two weeks in play and in Russia, it enjoyed a $2m second weekend for $8.2m to date. Passengers arrives next weekend in South Korea, Germany and Brazil.

Following its chart-topping debut, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter sliced to an extra $2.6m in Japan for $19m as of Monday. It expands overseas from the end of this month.

THE GREAT WALL

Universal and Legendary’s The Great Wall took a further estimated $21.6m from its eight territories for $151.6m to date.

Zhang Yimou’s epic action-fantasy added $15.4m in China where it is being distributed by Legendary East, and opened top in the likes of Malaysia ($1.3m), Singapore ($1.2m) and Taiwan ($1.4m).

It opens in 12 new territories next weekend.

WARNER BROS PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them conjured up $8.8m from its 59 territories for $551.4m to date. Its leading overseas territories are China ($85.7m), the UK ($63.8m) and Japan ($54.1m).

Opening in the UK with $1.5m from its 414 sites, Collateral Beauty grossed $4.7m from its 39 territories for an early $20m.

The Will Smith drama also landed in Hong Kong with a preview-boosted $404k from its 36 sites and has releases to come in Italy next weekend, followed by Australia (January 12), Germany (January 19) and Brazil (January 26).

LIONSGATE

Dancing into Australia with a seven-day $3.3m debut, La La Land added $6m from its 31 markets for $27.8m so far.

The awards contender has amassed $17.7m in South Korea after four weeks of release and has openings to come in Germany (January 12), the UK (January 13) and Brazil (January 19), among others, still to come.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

Charting fourth in Australia with $3.8m, Allied uncovered an extra estimated $5m from its 34 markets for $47.1m. Germany boosted 49% with a $522k second weekend for a local tally of $1.4m.

Monster Trucks sped to $2.8m on its international bow in two markets, with the majority coming from a preview-boosted $2.2m debut in the UK. It opens in Russia, Mexico and Spain next weekend.