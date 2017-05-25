Salon hires Annabel Wigoder to oversee development and production

Former Endemol exec will associate produce feature docs McQueen and Breaking Habits.

UK production outfit Salon Pictures (Churchill, My Name Is Lenny) has hired Annabel Wigoder to oversee the development and production side of its business.

Wigoder was previously head of development for Buckland Pictures and worked in production for Endemol Shine.

She has also worked in script development for Headline Pictures, where she was involved with features including Quartet and The Invisible Woman and TV drama The Man In The High Castle.

She has also worked in a freelance capacity for Film4, BBC Writers Room and Focus Features, and was chosen as ‘One to Watch’ by the Edinburgh International TV Festival.

Wigoder now board as associate producer on Salon Pictures’ feature documentary McQueen, about fashion designer Alexander McQueen, and Breaking Habits, a feature documentary project about a convent of nuns in California who grow marijuana.

Salon founder Paul Van Carter commented: “We have been searching for the right person to join the Salon team for over a year, and in Annabel we have now found one of the brightest stars of the industry, a partner we can trust with our increasingly busy slate – not only in talent, development and sales, but also the sharp end of production and delivery.”

Salon’s upcoming releases include Churchill, which is set to be released by Lionsgate in the UK on June 16 and by Cohen Media in North America on June 2, and My Name Is Lenny, which Lionsgate will release in the UK on June 9.