Sundance Film Festival: London 2017 line-up revealed

The festival will close with A Ghost Story, starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara.

The line-up for the 5th Sundance Film Festival: London (June 1-4) has been announced.

The festival will comprise 14 UK and international feature film premieres from this year’s Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, as well as 15 shorts, including a strand dedicated to new UK shorts.

As previously announced, the festival will open with Miguel Arteta’s Beatriz at Dinner, starring Salma Hayek.

It will close with the UK premiere of David Lowery’s A Ghost Story [pictured], starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara.

Other highlights from this year’s programme include Bushwick, starring Dave Bautista and Brittany Snow; true-life crime drama Crown Heights, which won the US dramatic audience award; jury prize-winning documentary Dina, Michael Almereyda’s Marjorie Prime, starring Jon Hamm and Geena Davis, and Michael Showalter’s The Big Sick, which Amazon swooped on in a splashy Park City deal.

For the first time, the programme will also include a “Surprise Film” screening of an audience hit from this year’s festival in Park City.

An audience favourite award has been introduced this year. The public can vote for their favourite features, with the winner announced at the close of the festival.

There will be three panel events focusing on filmmaking in the age of Donald Trump, diversity in documentary films, and short films as a viable career.

David Lowery will also take part in an ‘In Conversation’ event alongside a special screening of his earlier film Ain’t Them Bodies Saints.

Robert Redford, president and founder of Sundance Institute, said: “As we head into our fifth festival in London, we remain committed to introducing new American independent films to audiences around the world. Our success in the UK is a reflection of the enormous creativity of independent artists and the stories they tell, as well as the curious and adventurous audiences who have made us feel right at home in the heart of London.”

The line-up is below:

Feature films

Beatriz at Dinner , Miguel Arteta

, Miguel Arteta The Big Sick , Michael Showalter

, Michael Showalter Bitch , Marianna Palka

, Marianna Palka Bushwick , Cary Murnion, Jonathan Millot

, Cary Murnion, Jonathan Millot Chasing Coral , Jeff Orlowski

, Jeff Orlowski Crown Heights , Matt Ruskin

, Matt Ruskin Dina , Dan Sickles, Antonio

, Dan Sickles, Antonio A Ghost Story , David Lowery

, David Lowery Icarus , Bryan Fogel

, Bryan Fogel The Incredible Jessica James , Jim Strouse

, Jim Strouse Marjorie Prime , Michael Almereyda

, Michael Almereyda Walking Out , Alex Smith, Adam Smith

, Alex Smith, Adam Smith Wilson, Craig Johnson

