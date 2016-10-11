'The Girl On The Train' arrives in top spot at UK box office

Universal’s Bridget Jones’s Baby will shortly become the third release of 2016 to hit the £40m mark.

UK TOP FIVE

Ranking Film/Distributor Weekend gross Running total 1 The Girl On The Train (eOne) $8.6m (£6.96m) $8.6m (£6.96m) 2 Bridget Jones’s Baby (Universal) $3.7m (£3m) $46.9m (£38.18m) 3 Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (Fox) $2.7m (£2.22m) $8.25m (£6.72m) 4 Deepwater Horizon (Lionsgate) $1.2m (£987,694) $4.7m (£3.82m) 5 The Magnificent Seven (Sony) $629,000 (£512,000) $6.6m (£5.4m)

EONE

The Girl On The Train has derailed Bridget Jones’s Baby’s chances of a fourth week as the UK’s number one.

eOne’s adaptation arrived in top spot thanks to a terrific $8.6m (£6.96m) debut, including $2.2m (£1.78m) in previews, from its 612 sites. It’s worth noting that its Fri-Sun tally of $6.4m (£5.17m) would have also seen it land top spot.

The result means the film is already director Tate Taylor’s best-ever UK result, and is ahead of Gone Girl’s $5.1m (£4.1m) debut, including $641,000 (£516,509) in previews, from 549 sites. However, that film was a higher certificate at 18.

Gone Girl went on a lengthy run to reach $27.8m (£22.4m) at the UK box office, and The Girl On The Train will be hoping for a similarly sustained run.

Also for eOne, The BFG marched past the £30m mark with a $85,000 (£68,835) weekend taking it to $36.9m (£30.05m).

Supersonic added $49,000 (£39,810) from 60 sites on its second weekend for $728,000 (£592,174) to date.

2016 UPDATE

Saturday [October 8] saw the UK & Ireland box office pass the £1bn mark in the fastest ever time, reaching the milestone 17 days quicker than last year.

This year has seen two £40m+ hits to date (The Jungle Book, Finding Dory), as well as seven other £30m+ releases - Captain America: Civil War, Deadpool, Batman v Superman, The Secret Life Of Pets, Suicide Squad, Bridget Jones’s Baby and The BFG.

In the coming days, Bridget Jones’s Baby will become the third release of 2016 to cross the £40m mark.

UNIVERSAL

It may have fallen from top spot, but Bridget Jones’s Baby continued its outstanding UK run with a $3.7m (£3m) fourth weekend.

Universal’s threequel is now up to a stunning $46.9m (£38.18m) and has now overtaken The Edge Of Reason’s $44.7m (£36m) result and has Diary’s $52.2m (£42m) haul firmly in its sights.

Given its run to date, there’s a strong possibility that Bridget Jones’s Baby could become the biggest film of 2016 so far, currently The Jungle Book’s $57.2m (£46.1m).

Also for Universal, Kubo And The Two Strings sailed to an extra $162,000 (£132,011) for $3.6m (£2.89m) after five weeks in play.

FOX

Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children fell 34% (excluding previews) with a $2.7m (£2.22m) second weekend as it dropped to third.

Fox’s adaptation is now up to $8.25m (£6.72m) and will soon overtake Tim Burton’s previous collaboration with Eva Green, Dark Shadows, which ended its UK run with $8.84m (£7.12m).

Also for Fox, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story bowled to a $47,000 (£38,332) second weekend for $324,000 (£264,000) to date.

LIONSGATE

Falling 44% (excluding previews), Deepwater Horizon drilled up $1.2m (£987,694) on its second weekend.

Lionsgate’s disaster movie now stands at $4.7m (£3.82m) and is director Peter Berg’s third highest UK result to date, behind Hancock and Battleship.

Also for Lionsgate, The Guv’nor played in ten sites on Friday [October 7] night, grossing $936 (£762).

SONY

The Magnificent Seven fell almost 50% on its way to a $629,000 (£512,000) third weekend.

Sony’s western remake has now corralled $6.6m (£5.4m) in the UK, but will miss out on being director Antoine Fuqua’s best-ever result, which will remain Southpaw’s $10.7m (£8.7m).

Also for Sony, Don’t Breathe scared up a $159,000 (£129,000) fifth weekend for $4.4m (£3.6m) to date, while Sausage Party has now amassed a decent $9.5m (£7.7m).

DISNEY

In its 11th weekend, Disney’s Finding Dory fell only 23% with $347,000 (£282,000) for an excellent $51.7m (£42.04m) to date.

Also for Disney, Pete’s Dragon has now flown to $6.1m (£4.94m).

ICON FILM DISTRIBUTION

War On Everyone misfired on its UK debut with a soft $228,000 (£185,876), including previews, from its 202 sites through Icon Film Distribution.

That’s some way down on John Michael McDonagh’s best UK bow, Calvary’s $702,000 (£571,354) from 150 sites, and the film will end its run as the director’s lowest result to date.

ALTITUDE

My Scientology Movie posted a strong $131,000 (£106,720) UK debut, including previews, from its 26 sites, marking a site average of more than $5,200 (£4,200).

Altitude played the documentary in 240 sites last night [October 10] for its broadcast event, grossing a non-final $355,000 (£298,098) for a running total of $486,000 (£395,818).

Also for Altitude, Little Men has now grossed $189,000 (£152,143) following a non-final $20,000 (£16,304) third weekend.

VERTIGO RELEASING

In its fourth weekend, Vertigo Releasing’s Hunt For The Wilderpeople captured $62,000 (£50,089) from its 54 sites for a healthy $807,000 (£649,587) to date.

Also for Vertigo Releasing, Under The Shadow added $7,000 (£5,659) from its ten sites for $64,000 (£51,431) after two weeks in play.

PICTUREHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT

In its limited theatrical run, Picturehouse Entertainment’s The Greasy Strangler slid to $11,000 (£9,063) from its nine sites from a handful of shows.

The debut includes a $2,400 (£1,913) take from Thursday’s [October 6] preview at the Duke of Yorks Picturehouse and $1,400 (£1,175) from the film’s Empire Live screening.

Also for Picturehouse Entertainment, Swiss Army Man has floated to $197,000 (£160,471) after two weeks in play.

UPCOMING RELEASES

This week sees saturation releases for Sony’s Inferno, Warner Bros’ Storks (following previews this weekend) and Universal’s American Honey.

Universal’s Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary Performance plays on Sunday [October 16], while Dogwoof’s Kate Plays Christine is among the films receiving a limited release.