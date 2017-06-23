'Transformers: The Last Knight' tops UK social media buzz

The fifth instalment in Michael Bay’s franchise dominated UK social chatter this week.

Transformers: The Last Knight topped the UK social media buzz chart over the last week, according to analysis firm Way to Blue. The film is being released in cinemas today (June 23).

The Michael Bay-directed action film amassed 9,120 comments across social media, news, forums and blogs over the last seven days, with 1,350 of those registering intent to view.

Looming large behind Transformers is Gifted, about a single man (Chris Evans) raising a child prodigy.

Released in the UK on June 16, the film garnered 803 comments, with 65 registering intent to view.

Further titles drumming up social media buzz over the past week include The Book Of Henry and Churchill.

For an explanation of the Way to Blue chart and its methodology, which tracks ‘overall buzz’ and important ‘intent to view’ buzz, click here.