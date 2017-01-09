UK box office: 'Assassin's Creed' debuts top but 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' leads Fri-Sun

Fox’s video game adaptation lands with eight-day $6.42m (£5.29m) opening as Disney’s spin-off nears £60m.

Ranking Film/Distributor Weekend gross Running total 1 Assassin’s Creed (Fox) $6.42m (£5.29m) $6.42m (£5.29m) 2 Rogue One(Disney) $4m (£3.26m) $72.5m (£59.7m) 3 A Monster Calls (eOne) $2.33m (£1.92m) $2.33m (£1.92m) 4 Silence(Studiocanal) $1.87m (£1.54m) $1.87m (£1.54m) 5 Passengers(Sony) $1.7m (£1.4m) $12.8m (£10.5m)

(Note - Dollar conversions are based on today’s rates)

FOX

Thanks to its New Year’s Day opening, Assassin’s Creed has landed top of the UK box office on debut.

Fox’s video game adaptation hunted down a non-final $6.42m (£5.29m) from its 527 sites, including $4.1m (£3.37m) from January 1-5. The film’s Fri-Sun tally of $2.32m (£1.91m) would have seen it chart second.

The result means that it is, unsurprisingly, director Justin Kurzel’s best-ever UK result, surpassing Macbeth’s $3.28m (£2.7m), and compares favourably with last year’s video game outings.

Assassin’s Creed will soon overtake Warcraft: The Beginning’s $7.3m (£6m) result and, though not a direct comparison, it will hope to surpass The Angry Birds Movie’s $12.1m (£10m) haul.

Also for Fox, Why Him? fell a slim 7% (excluding previews) with a $924,000 (£760,654) second weekend for $4.72m (£3.88m) to date. It will aim to remain steady for the coming weekends.

Trolls and A United Kingdom stand at $28.6m (£23.55m) and $2.72m (£2.24m), respectively.

DISNEY

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story might have officially been dethroned, but it led the Fri-Sun weekend for a fourth straight week.

Disney’s spin-off fell 46% as it blasted to a $4m (£3.26m) fourth weekend for a terrific $72.5m (£59.7m) to date. As expected, it has surpassed The Phantom Menace’s combined $68.5m (£56.41m) result to become the second-biggest Star Wars outing.

Rogue One is now the 13th biggest film of all time at the UK box office, behind The Return Of The King’s $74.2m (£61.1m).

Also for Disney, Moana fell only 28% with a $1.43m (£1.18m) sixth weekend for $19.9m (£16.37m) so far. If it continues to hold well, £20m isn’t yet out of the picture.

EONE

A Monster Calls landed third on its UK bow thanks to its New Year’s Day opening.

eOne’s adaptation took $2.33m (£1.92m) from its 503 sites, including $1.34m (£1.1m) in previews. Its Fri-Sun tally of $995,000 (£818,893) would have seen it chart sixth behind Fantastic Beasts.

The debut is some way short of director J.A. Bayona’s best-ever UK bow which remains The Impossible’s $4.9m (£4.03m) from 372 sites, including $1.9m (£1.56m) in previews,

Also for eOne, Ballerina danced to a $219,000 (£180,066) third weekend for $4.33m (£3.56m) to date.

STUDIOCANAL

The last of the New Year’s Day openers, Silence arrived in fourth with a decent UK debut.

Studiocanal’s religious drama journeyed to $1.87m (£1.54m) from its 500 sites, including $1.05m (£860,457) in previews. Its Fri-Sun haul of $829,000 (£682,469) would have seen it chart eighth behind Why Him?.

In terms of Martin Scorsese’s outings at the UK box office, Silence ranks as his fifth-best overall, although its Fri-Sun tally drops it behind The Aviator and Hugo.

SONY

Passengers fell a slim 28% on its way to a $1.7m (£1.4m) third weekend.

Sony’s sci-fi romance boosted 20% on Saturday (January 7) and has now crossed the £10m mark to stand at a healthy $12.8m (£10.5m). It has still got a way to go to reach The Imitation Game’s $19.9m (£16.4m) result.

WARNER BROS

Now in its eighth weekend, Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them conjured up $1.21m (£997,000) for a magical $64.5m (£53.12m) to date.

The Harry Potter spin-off has now overtaken Deathly Hallows: Part 1’s $63.8m (£52.5m) to become the fourth-biggest outing of the series. It should still surpass Chamber Of Secrets’ $66.6m (£54.8m) as well.

Also for Warner Bros, Collateral Beauty fell 35% (excluding previews) with a $386,000 (£318,000) second weekend for a disappointing $2.37m (£1.95m) to date.

Sully: Miracle On The Hudson has now grossed $9m (£7.39m) after six weeks in play.

PARAMOUNT

Falling 39% (excluding previews), Paramount’s Monster Trucks drove to a non-final $552,000 (£454,000) for $3.5m (£2.9m) to date.

CURZON ARTIFICIAL EYE

From its nine sites through Curzon Artificial Eye, Endless Poetry recorded a UK bow of $24,000 (£19,401), including previews.

UPCOMING RELEASES

This week sees saturation releases for Warner Bros’ Live By Night, Lionsgate’s Golden Globe winner La La Land (opens January 12) and Entertainment’s The Bye Bye Man.

Sony’s Underworld: Blood Wars and Studiocanal’s Manchester By The Sea both receive wide releases, while Vertigo Releasing’s The Young Offenders opens in the UK following its successful Irish run last year.