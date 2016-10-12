US Briefs: Berlin shoot begins on Netflix original 'Mute'

Duncan Jones has begun principal photography in Berlin on Netflix’s upcoming 2017 thriller.

Alexander Skarsgård, Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux star in the project about a mute man searching for a missing person in the year 2052 while duelling with two villains.

Jones co-wrote the Mute script with Michael Robert Johnson. The filmmaker’s longtime business partner Stuart Fenegan produces for Liberty Films.

Charles J.D. Schlissel serves as executive producer along with Henning Molfenter, Charlie Woebcken and Christoph Fisser of Studio Babelsberg.