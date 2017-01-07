US Briefs: 'Hacksaw Ridge', Lion among winners at 6th Australian Academy awards
The Los Angeles awards show honouring the best in Australian and international cinema saw Mel Gibson prevail in the best director category for Hacksaw Ridge.
La La Land was named best film and also won best lead actress for Emma Stone, while Manchester By The Sea earned Kenneth Lonergan best screenwriter honours as Casey Affleck took the best lead actor prize.
Lion earned two wins in the supporting acting categories for Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.
- LAIKA Entertainment has licensed Japanese rights for Kubo And The Two Strings to Gaga Corporation. Gaga previously released Coraline and will set an exact date as the year progresses. “Kubo And The Two Strings is a wholehearted love letter to Japan,” said LAIKA chief and Kubo director Travis Knight, adding that making the film was “the highlight of my professional life.”
