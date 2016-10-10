Viacom18 takes Lionsgate titles for India

Viacom18 Motion Pictures has signed a deal to market and distribute five Lionsgate features in India.

The Indian studio, a joint venture between Viacom Inc and the Network18 Group, will release Lionsgate’s Deepwater Horizon, La La Land (pictured), Patriots Day, Power Rangers and Nerve in cinemas in the coming months.

Morris Street Advisors Pvt Ltd, which represents Lionsgate in India, facilitated the deal.

Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18, said: “It has been our endeavour to get the best of Hollywood for the growing Indian audience for English films. Partnering with Lionsgate is an important step in that strategic direction.”

Lionsgate EVP of international sales Wendy Reeds added: “We are pleased to partner with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, an experienced and proven distributor, to bring our diverse and exciting slate of star-driven motion pictures to Indian audiences. This is a territory with tremendous box office potential, and we expect these five eagerly-anticipated films to resonate with Indian moviegoers all year long.”

Viacom18’s recent releases have included Drishyam, Gabbar is Back, Margarita with a Straw and Manjhi The Mountain Man.