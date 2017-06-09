'Wonder Woman' crosses $300m worldwide

JUNE 9 UPDATE: The Mummy reaches early $20.5m; scores $18.7m in China.

Warner Bros Pictures International and DC’s superhero tentpole Wonder Woman has reached $167.6m internationally and stands at $306.3m worldwide.

The film directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot delivered a global number one debut by a large margin last weekend on $125m, while the film’s $103.3m North American debut marked the biggest opening weekend for a female director.

Chris Pine, David Thewlis and Robin Wright also star in the action-adventure that opens this week in France.

Warner Bros’ King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, from director Guy Ritchie, stands at $94.9m and has no new openings.

Romantic drama Everything, Everything stands at $2.6m, while Going In Style has grossed $36.9m to date.

Universal Pictures International’s The Mummy, directed by Alex Kurtzman and starring Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella, rolls into 65 territories this weekend day-and-date with North America.

The film has grossed $20.5m internationally after Wednesday and Thursday, led by $18.7m (127.4m RmB) in China for a Tom Cruise opening day record.

Russia delivered $1.6m and a 62% market share, while Brazil produced $526,000. Both debuts scored new Cruise opening day marks. The early worldwide haul including $2.7m in Thursday previews in North America stands at $23.2m.

The Mummy is the first instalment of Universal’s multi-film ‘Dark Universe’ of revivals of the studio’s classic monster movies including The Invisible Man, Frankenstein and Dracula.

F. Gary Gray’s action tentpole The Fate Of The Furious has amassed $1.006bn internationally. Jordan Peele’s horror Get Out stands at $73.4m and has no new openings.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales has amassed $425.1m at the international box office. There are no new openings.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 stands at $464.3m and James Gunn’s sequel has opened everywhere.

Beauty And The Beast has reached $741.1m internationally and has completely opened.

Paramount Pictures International’s Baywatch, starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron stands at $35.9m internationally after debuting in 31 markets last week. Brazil, Mexico and Spain are the next territories to release on June 15.

Fox International’s tentpole Alien: Covenant from Ridley Scott has reached $107.5m at the international box office.

DreamWorks Animations’ Captain Underpants: The First Epic stands at $883,000 and opens in two territories this week, including Spain. David Soren’s animation is voiced by Kevin Hart, Thomas Middleditch and Ed Helms.

Roger Michell’s period drama My Cousin Rachel, starring Rachel Weisz, debuts in three territories this week, including the UK and Australia. Meanwhile, Woody Harrelson’s dramatic comedy Wilson will debut in the UK.

Also from Fox, family film Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul stands at $7.2m as debuts in four territories this week.

Action comedy Snatched has grossed $10.7m, while Logan stands at $385.3m after debuting in Japan last week.