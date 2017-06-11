'Wonder Woman' hits $200m in North America, 'The Mummy' stumbles (update)

JUNE 12 UPDATE: It Comes At Night debuts in sixth place through A24; Meagan Leavey arrives in eighth through Bleecker Street.

Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman fell 43.3% and held on to first place in North America at the weekend, adding a confirmed $58.5m to reach $206.3m in its second session.

Last weekend’s record-breaking North American debut by a female filmmaker (Patty Jenkins) provided a robust platform and the superhero adaptation starring Gal Gadot did not disappoint as it crossed $200m after 10 days.

Meanwhile Tom Cruise returned to action in Universal’s The Mummy but the opening was lacklustre as expected, delivering $31.7m from 4,035 theatres in second place.

The first instalment in the studio’s ‘Dark Universe’ reboot of its classic horror franchises reportedly cost $125m excluding marketing spend and drew dismal reviews, although the international arena is compensating for the North American shortfall and delivered $140.8m for a useful $172.5m global haul after the first few days.

Elsewhere, A24 continued to sparkle as Trey Edwards Shults’ horror It Comes At Night – his follow-up to the acclaimed Krisha – arrived at number six on $5.9m from 2,533. The per-site average is unremarkable, although A24 will appreciate the exposure from the top 10 launch which, coupled with glowing reviews, should ensure a healthy box office run.

Bleecker Street opened the military drama Meagan Leavey starring Kate Mara at number eight on $3.8m from 1,956 sites, while Fox Searchlight’s drama My Cousin Rachel with Rachel Weisz opened in eleventh place on $968,506 from 523.

Roadside Attractions opened Sundance pick-up Beatriz At Dinner starring Salma Hayek at number 24 on a superb $141,958 from five theatres. FilmNation co-acquired North America and Australia and New Zealand with Roadside in its first foray into North American acquisitions. Sierra/Affinity handles international sales.

Overall the top 12 generated $138.9m, down 22.9% on last weekend and down 3.2% on the comparable session in 2016.

This week’s wide releases are: Pixar’s Cars 3 through Buena Vista; Columbia Pictures’ comedy Rough Night with Scarlett Johansson; and shark thriller 47 Meters Down from Entertainment Studios.

Confirmed top 10 North America June 9-11, 2017

Film (Dist) / Conf wkd gross / Conf total to date

1 (1) Wonder Woman (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $58.5m $206.3m

2 (-) The Mummy (Universal) Universal Pictures International $31.7m –

3 (2) Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (Fox) Fox International $12.2m $44.4m

4 (3) Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $10.7m $135.8m

5 (4) Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $6.3m $366.4m

6 (-) It Comes At Night (A24) A24 $5.9m –

7 (5) Baywatch (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $4.6m $51.1m

8 (-) Meagan Leavey (Bleecker Street) Sierra/Affinity $3.8m –

9 (6) Alien: Covenant (Fox) Fox International $1.8m $71.2m

10 (7) Everything, Everything (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $1.6m $31.7m