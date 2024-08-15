The special Early Bird deal for Screen International’s ‘The Future of UK Film’ summit closes tomorrow (Friday 16).

The high-level conference, to be held on September 24, 2024, at BFI Southbank, London, will bring together leading industry executives to debate how the UK independent film sector can build on its strengths to become a fully thriving, equitable and sustainable industry.

The Early Bird price of £215+VAT will be available until midnight on August 16, after which it will revert to £250+VAT.

Here is the list of confirmed speakers thus far, with further speakers to be announced ahead of the summit:

Marie-Claire Benson, executive vice president & head of motion picture group, Lionsgate UK

Nicky Bentham, producer, Neon Films

Gillian Berrie, producer, Sigma Films

Judith Chan, executive director – media banking, Coutts & Co.

Jane Epstein, Independent Talent

Harriet Finney, deputy CEO, British Film Institute

Kate Gardiner, marketing director, Searchlight Pictures

Alex Hamilton, CEO, Studiocanal UK

Phil Hunt, co-founder and managing director, Head Gear Film

Zygi Kamasa, founder and CEO, True Brit Entertainment

Elizabeth Karlsen, co-founder, Number 9 Films

Mark Lane, co-founder, Tea Shop Productions

Moses Nyachae, partner, Saffery

Sébastien Raybaud, founder and CEO, Anton

Julia Stuart, director of original film, Sky

Matthew James Wilkinson, producer, Stigma Films

The conference will aim to give attendees the insight and industry intelligence to:

navigate the new Independent Film Tax Credit and matching it with international incentives;

discover what kinds of stories and packages private financiers are looking to support and talent agents are hoping to put in front of their clients;

learn from distributors who have guided UK indie films to box office success;

understand how innovations such as AI and virtual production are going to impact and enhance the industry;

discover the benefits of bringing fresh and diverse voices into the industry.

Visit here to find out more about the event.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Scott Benfold.