With Venice 80 finished and the red carpet rolled up – without the usual amount of use – here are the hits (and misfires) of 10 days on the Lido, according to Screen’s critics.

Compiled by Fionnuala Halligan.

Hits

Explanation for Everything

Dir. Gabor Reisz

Our critic said: “Accomplished, sophisticated and surprisingly even-handed examination of Hungary’s political divisions.”

Gasoline Rainbow

Dir. Bill Ross IV and Turner Ross

Our critic said: “A vivid travelogue whose freewheeling spirit emulates the film’s improvisational making.”

Green Border

Dir. Agnieszka Holland

Our critic said: “Holland paints a damning portrait of the European refugee crisis in this Venice Competition entry.”

The Killer

Dir. David Fincher

Our critic said: “The Killer gives Michael Fassbender his most substantial and challenging lead role in years.”

Poor Things

Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Our critic said: “It’s anchored to emotional reality by a dazzling performance by Emma Stone – if anything, outdoing her revelatory turn in The Favourite.”

Priscilla

Dir. Sofia Coppola

Our critic said: “Its soft, subtle lines are a striking counterpoint to last year’s razzle-dazzle-them Elvis, but it paints a darker, fuller picture.”

Tatami

Dirs. Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir

Our critic said: “A unique collaboration between an Iranian and an Israeli filmmaker that transforms an initially straightforward scenario into an increasingly tense, involving drama.”

The Theory of Everything

Dir. Timm Koger

Our critic said: “A conference about quantum physics in 1960s Switzerland plays host to this atmospheric noir debut.”

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (short)

Dir. Wes Anderson

Our critic said: “Anderson returns to the world of Roald Dahl for this short, satisfying star-studded confection for Netflix

Mixed but positive

The Beast

Dir. Betrand Bonello

Our critic said: “A collision between thriller, dystopian futurism and elegantly mounted heritage cinema.”

Coup de Chance

Dir. Woody Allen

Our critic said: “Allen finds a certain je ne sais quoi with this appealing Paris-set comedy.”

Ferrari

Dir. Michael Mann

Our critic said: “This is a refined, exquisite – expensive – production, but Ferrari doesn’t step up the gears fast and furious enough for wider appeal.”

Love Is A Gun

Dir. Lee Hong-chi

Our critic said: “Best summarised as a crime-tinged study of generational malaise, it shows that co-writer/director/star Lee has gleaned ample know-how from working with art-house filmmakers such as Tso-chi Chang, Ho Wi-ding’s Cities Of Last Things (2018), Bi Gan’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night (2018) and Li Xiaofeng’s Back To The Wharf (2020).”

Maestro

Dir. Bradley Cooper

Our critic said: “Cooper conducts an impressively-mounted, if uneven, portrait of composer Leonard Bernstein.”

Making Of

Dir. Cedric Kahn

Our critic said: “Does not bring much that is new to the film about filmmaking genre, but it is an enjoyable watch: a droll social comedy that interrogates the cost and chaos of the creative process.”

Mixed to negative

Dogman

Dir. Luc Besson

Our critic said: “This may have a more intimate, reflective tone than much of Besson’s work – at least until its final man-versus-dog showdown.”

El Conde

Dir. Pablo Larrain

Our critic said: “High-concept Netflix drama featuring Augusto Pinochet as an ageing vampire lacks bite.”

Misses

Aggro Dr1ft

Dir. Harmony Korine

Our critic said: “While there’s a sense that Korine is fully at peace with a lack of meaning in his work, it’s doubtful that he was aiming to be boring.”

The Palace

Dir. Roman Polanski

Our critic said: “Polanski’s attempted comedy set in a Swiss luxury hotel proves to be anything but five star.”

