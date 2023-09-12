With Venice 80 finished and the red carpet rolled up – without the usual amount of use – here are the hits (and misfires) of 10 days on the Lido, according to Screen’s critics.
Hits
Explanation for Everything
Dir. Gabor Reisz
Our critic said: “Accomplished, sophisticated and surprisingly even-handed examination of Hungary’s political divisions.”
Gasoline Rainbow
Dir. Bill Ross IV and Turner Ross
Our critic said: “A vivid travelogue whose freewheeling spirit emulates the film’s improvisational making.”
Green Border
Dir. Agnieszka Holland
Our critic said: “Holland paints a damning portrait of the European refugee crisis in this Venice Competition entry.”
The Killer
Dir. David Fincher
Our critic said: “The Killer gives Michael Fassbender his most substantial and challenging lead role in years.”
Poor Things
Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos
Our critic said: “It’s anchored to emotional reality by a dazzling performance by Emma Stone – if anything, outdoing her revelatory turn in The Favourite.”
Priscilla
Dir. Sofia Coppola
Our critic said: “Its soft, subtle lines are a striking counterpoint to last year’s razzle-dazzle-them Elvis, but it paints a darker, fuller picture.”
Tatami
Dirs. Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir
Our critic said: “A unique collaboration between an Iranian and an Israeli filmmaker that transforms an initially straightforward scenario into an increasingly tense, involving drama.”
The Theory of Everything
Dir. Timm Koger
Our critic said: “A conference about quantum physics in 1960s Switzerland plays host to this atmospheric noir debut.”
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (short)
Dir. Wes Anderson
Our critic said: “Anderson returns to the world of Roald Dahl for this short, satisfying star-studded confection for Netflix
Mixed but positive
The Beast
Dir. Betrand Bonello
Our critic said: “A collision between thriller, dystopian futurism and elegantly mounted heritage cinema.”
Coup de Chance
Dir. Woody Allen
Our critic said: “Allen finds a certain je ne sais quoi with this appealing Paris-set comedy.”
Ferrari
Dir. Michael Mann
Our critic said: “This is a refined, exquisite – expensive – production, but Ferrari doesn’t step up the gears fast and furious enough for wider appeal.”
Love Is A Gun
Dir. Lee Hong-chi
Our critic said: “Best summarised as a crime-tinged study of generational malaise, it shows that co-writer/director/star Lee has gleaned ample know-how from working with art-house filmmakers such as Tso-chi Chang, Ho Wi-ding’s Cities Of Last Things (2018), Bi Gan’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night (2018) and Li Xiaofeng’s Back To The Wharf (2020).”
Maestro
Dir. Bradley Cooper
Our critic said: “Cooper conducts an impressively-mounted, if uneven, portrait of composer Leonard Bernstein.”
Making Of
Dir. Cedric Kahn
Our critic said: “Does not bring much that is new to the film about filmmaking genre, but it is an enjoyable watch: a droll social comedy that interrogates the cost and chaos of the creative process.”
Mixed to negative
Dogman
Dir. Luc Besson
Our critic said: “This may have a more intimate, reflective tone than much of Besson’s work – at least until its final man-versus-dog showdown.”
El Conde
Dir. Pablo Larrain
Our critic said: “High-concept Netflix drama featuring Augusto Pinochet as an ageing vampire lacks bite.”
Misses
Aggro Dr1ft
Dir. Harmony Korine
Our critic said: “While there’s a sense that Korine is fully at peace with a lack of meaning in his work, it’s doubtful that he was aiming to be boring.”
The Palace
Dir. Roman Polanski
Our critic said: “Polanski’s attempted comedy set in a Swiss luxury hotel proves to be anything but five star.”
