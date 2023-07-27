Paris-based sales agent Alpha Violet has acquired worldwide sales rights to Hoard, the UK debut feature from Luna Carmoon, that will debut in Venice Critics’ Week this month.

Hoard is about a seven year-old girl and her mother in 1984 whose world suddenly falls apart. Ten years later, and the girl is living with her foster mother, when an older stranger enters their home bringing past trauma, magic and madness.

Saura Lightfoot Leon, Hayley Squires, Joseph Quinn, Lily-Beau Leach and Samantha Spiro star. It is produced by Loran Dunn for Delaval Film, Helen Simmons for Erebus Pictures and Andrew Starke for Anti-Worlds. BBC Film developed and co-financed the film, with financing also from the BFI.

Dunn (2017), Simmons (2018), Quinn (2018) and Carmoon (2022) have all previously been selected as Screen UK-Ireland Stars of Tomorrow, as has casting director Heather Basten (2021).

Self-taught filmmaker Carmoon’s short films Nosebleed and Shagbands both premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

Carmoon described the film as “a tale of how grief doesn’t really ever disappear over time it simply disguises itself in things.”

Virginie Devesa, co-CEO, sales and acquisitions at Alpha Violet described Carmoon and Hoard as , “Like a magician, the ugliness of things is transformed into divine grace before our astonished eyes.”

Alpha Violet’s slate also icludes Alejandro Loayza Grisi’s Sundance 2022 premiere Utama, Makbul Mubarak’s Autobiography and Lila Aviles’ Berlinale 2023 title Totem.