Amazon Studios is launching Amazon MGM Studios Distribution to syndicate Amazon Originals and MGM new releases and library titles comprising more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes.

Chris Ottinger who has led the distribution team at MGM for more than a decade, will head the new division and reports to Brad Beale, VP worldwide licensing & distribution, Amazon and MGM Studios, who in return reports to Jen Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios.

At launch during LA Screenings later this month the division will offer a selection of Amazon Original films and series titles off-platform to MGM’s international distribution partners.

Film titles include Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Coming 2 America, 7500, All The Old Knives, Bliss, I Want You Back, The Tender Bar, The Tomorrow War, The Voyeurs, and Without Remorse.

Among the television are Goliath, Hunters, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Licensing activity generates third-party licensing and transactional revenue for Amazon.

MGM titles span James Bond, Rocky and Creed franchises, and series like The Handmaid’s Tale, Vikings, Fargo and the upcoming Hotel Cocaine from MGM+.

Salke said, “The launch of Amazon MGM Studios Distribution reinforces our commitment to bringing the very best content to audiences everywhere worldwide. With the integration of MGM, we wanted to take advantage of the existing team to expand our business in ways that will greatly benefit our customers around the world.”

Ottinger added, “Pioneering the distribution of Amazon Originals for Amazon Studios is an exciting opportunity to bring fresh, never-before available quality content to audiences around the globe. In doing so, we will break through the current sales mold by creating custom packages that will fulfill our client’s individual content needs.”

The Amazon MGM Studios Distribution team will offer partners the flexibility to create bundles that will work in their territory. Sales of the new content will launch at LA Screenings and MGM will hold presentations on May 19 and May 22 at Amazon Studios’ headquarters in Culver City.