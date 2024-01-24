Argentina’s newly elected president Javier Milei has appeared to backpedalled on proposed cuts to the country’s film and TV body INCAA in the wake of an industry protest.

Right-wing premier Milei wanted to slash INCAA’s funding and had proposed to eliminate film schools as part of wide reforms to ignite the country’s stricken economy, which saw annual inflation reach 211% in December.

A bill before congress would have defunded INCAA, which for many years has been a significant champion of one of the most productive film and TV regions in South America.

However following a statement decrying proposed cuts to the audiovisual sector signed by more than 300 members of the global film community including Pedro Almodovar and Oscar-nominated Justine Triet, the government appears to have undergone a change of heart.

The Buenos Aires Times reported that on Monday Milei’s government said it would continue state funding of the arts while resolving to keep administrative costs to a minimum.

A new government proposal contained within the Omnibus Bill which Argentina’s congress will debate on Thursday would limit organisations to spend a maximum 20% of received public funding on administration, and restrict support in co-productions to the Argentinian component.