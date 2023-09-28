A discussion on artificial intelligence will open the 11th edition of the Geneva Digital Market (GDM), a conference for audiovisual innovation running as part of the 29th Geneva International Film Festival.

‘Dreams and chimeras of artificial intelligence’ will be the introductory talk at the Digital Market, running as part of the Machine Learning x Audiovisuel talks programme.

Speakers on that panel include Sam Pressman, CEO of US company Pressman Film, which has recently produced Mary Harron’s Daliland and has been investigating the use of AI in storytelling.

Pressman will be joined by writer and curator Nora N. Khan, artist Simon Senn, professor Douglas Edric Stanley and Cristobal Valenzuela, co-founder and CEO of machine learning creator Runway. The session will be hosted by Sten-Kristian Saluveer, head of Cannes Next and strategic advisor to the Marche du Film.

The use of AI in the creative industries has been a topic of significant discussion in recent months, with the writers’ and actors’ strikes in the US both in part concerning the implementation of AI technologies.

The GDM runs from November 6 to 10, within the film festival which takes place from November 3 to 12. It aims to highlight the challenges facing contemporary audiovisual creation; further sessions at the Digital Market include three ‘experimentation sessions’ on worldbuilding, character design and trailer creation respectively; plus a session titled ‘Gamification of Cinema: livestreaming to the rescue of the audiovisual industries?’.

Laetitia Bochud, director of Swiss VR association Virtual Switzerland, will lead a session about ‘Female gaze VR’, assessing how the immersive industry has managed to rebalance its condition from being dominated by the male gaze.

There is also a market for 25 Swiss and international digital projects, that will be presented to producers and curators from organisations including Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, France’s Centre National du Cinema and Tribeca Film Festival.

The full GIFF programme, including additions to the GDM will be announced on October 12.