Almost 70 emerging creatives have received over £120,000 in grants from Bafta through the Prince William Bursaries and Refugee Journalism Project.
Bafta is collaborating with the Refugee Journalism Project for the first time to award £30,000 to 11 individuals who have been forcibly displaced. Now based in the UK, the creatives come from places including Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Ukraine, and Gaza.
In its fourth year, the Prince William Bafta Bursaries awards 58 creatives from low socio-economic backgrounds with grants of up to £2,000.
Recipients include actors, filmmakers, costume designers, production assistants and camera and sound trainees. Grants can be put towards essential costs such as driving lessons, training and specialist equipment.
The Prince William Bafta Bursary Fund was spearheaded by director Paul Greengrass and is supported by the Thompson Family Charitable Trust, Hamish McAlpine, the Zilberman Film Foundation, Peter Samengo-Turner and 5451.
Prince William Bafta Bursaries
- Theresa Aghaizu, production assistant
- Naveed Amiri, assistant producer
- Sakky Barnor, editor
- Mariella Bucci, costume trainee
- Taylor Clarke, electrical trainee
- Imogen Cowan, sound trainee
- Molly Dennis, assistant producer
- Oran Dunn, filmmaker and actor
- Jade Fabiyi, production assistant
- Rebs Fisher-Jackson, writer/director and script supervisor
- Shanine Gallagher, junior video production assistant
- Holly Glover, second assistant editor
- Konadu Gyamfi, director, writer and producer
- Teleri Hughes, actor, writer and director
- Sam Hume, writer and producer
- Harley Jenkins, principal costume trainee
- Jere Kadi, production runner
- Diggy Kakoty, camera trainee
- Cameron Keywood, game designer
- Sabab Khan, director of photography/camera operator
- Nikki Khosrowpour, production runner
- Jasmine Lindemann, film events producer
- Rachel Main, writer
- Carla Martins, camera trainee
- Carie Martyn, art department trainee
- Obediah Mayamona, writer, director and actor
- Rachael McDonald, assistant media scheduler
- Tasha Middleton, costume designer
- Millie Morgan, production and development assistant producer
- Emily Morus-Jones, TV puppeteer and puppet maker
- Kristiina Oja, script supervisor
- Bianca Parris, lighting trainee
- Phoebe Riley, costume maker
- Paul Roberts, writer
- Jameel Shariff, assistant producer
- Kaljeven Singh Lally, assistant editor
- Sharon Sørensen, character animator
- Charmaine Stewart, art department assistant
- Sofia Tattum, second assistant camera
- Lauren Taylor, art department trainee
- Daniella Timperley, base production assistant
- Lindsay Walker, filmmaker
- Ryan Warrender, second assistant sound
- Max Webster, game designer
- Francesco Zavaglia, location assistant/floor runner
Refugee Journalism Project Film, Games & Television Bursaries recipients:
- Asha Bai, Filmmaker
- Ivan Baliuk, Cinematographer
- Oleksii Dudarev, Camera Operator
- Yuriy Dvizhon , Producer/Director
- Karima Jamili, Journalist
- Pavlo Kovtun, Director
- Viktoriia Levchenko, Photographer/Videographer
- Razan Madhoon , Filmmaker
- Fatemeh Najafi, Filmmaker
- Yaroslav Popov, Filmmaker
- Natalia Shabalkina, TV Editor
-
UK’s Curzon to relaunch specialist distribution label Artificial Eye
No comments yet