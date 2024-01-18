The nominations for the 2024 Bafta Film Awards will be revealed today (Jan 18) at 12:00pm GMT.
Former rising star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir will present the nominations, which will be live-streamed on Bafta’s social channels, and above.
This story will update with the nominations as they are announced (refresh the page for latest info).
The Bafta Film Awards ceremony will take place on February 18 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, with David Tennant presenting.
This year’s previously announced Bafta rising star nominees are Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Sophie Wilde.
The final, third round of voting opens tomorrow (Jan 19) to determine the winners.
Full list of nominations
Updated as they happen, most recent category top
Best Film
Outstanding British Film
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Film Not In The English Language
Documentary
Animated Film
Director
Original Screenplay
Adapted Screenplay
Leading Actress
Leading Actor
Supporting Actress
Supporting Actor
Original Score
Casting
Cinematography
Editing
Production Design
Costume Design
Make Up & Hair
Sound
Special Visual Effects
British Short Animation
British Short Film
Rising Star Award (public vote)
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia Mckenna-Bruce
- Sophie Wilde
