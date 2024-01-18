The nominations for the 2024 Bafta Film Awards will be revealed today (Jan 18) at 12:00pm GMT.

Former rising star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir will present the nominations, which will be live-streamed on Bafta’s social channels, and above.

This story will update with the nominations as they are announced (refresh the page for latest info).

The Bafta Film Awards ceremony will take place on February 18 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, with David Tennant presenting.

This year’s previously announced Bafta rising star nominees are Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Sophie Wilde.

The final, third round of voting opens tomorrow (Jan 19) to determine the winners.

Full list of nominations

Updated as they happen, most recent category top

Best Film

Outstanding British Film

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Film Not In The English Language

Documentary

Animated Film

Director

Original Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Leading Actress

Leading Actor

Supporting Actress

Supporting Actor

Original Score

Casting

Cinematography

Editing

Production Design

Costume Design

Make Up & Hair

Sound

Special Visual Effects

British Short Animation

British Short Film

Rising Star Award (public vote)