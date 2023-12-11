The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced the 81st Golden Globe nominations with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leading the way with nine nods.
The Warner Bros blockbuster is up for best picture (comedy), best director and best screenplay while Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling also scooped nominations for best actress and best supporting actor respectively.
Three of the songs from Barbie are in contention in the best original song category and the film also received a nomination in the newly created cinematic and box office achievement award.
Next in line is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which received eight nominations including best picture (drama), best director, best screenplay and acting nods for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.
Killers Of The Flower Moon and Poor Things were also among the top nominated titles with seven nods each.
Two women are nominated in best director (Gerwig and Celine Song for Past Lives) while four female-directed features are nominated across the best film categories - a huge improvement from last year when no women or women-directed films received a nomination.
It is a strong showing for non-English-language features too, with Past Lives securing five nominations and Anatomy Of A Fall receiving four both of which include best drama.
Netflix is the leading distributor with 13 nominations for titles including Maestro, May December, Nyad and Rustin and 15 for its several TV series. Warner Bros has 12 nominations, followed closely by Universal and A24 which both have 11.
In the TV categories, Succession is out ahead with nine nominations for its final season while The Bear and Only Murders In The Building both have five.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on January 7, which will broadcast on CBS and stream on Paramount+ for the first time.
Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin were the big winners last year.
Golden Globe 2024 nomiantions
Film
Best picture - drama
- Oppenheimer - Universal Pictures
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures
- Maestro - Netflix
- Past Lives - A24
- The Zone of Interest - A24
- Anatomy Of A Fall - Neon
Best picture - musical or comedy
- Barbie - Warner Bros
- Poor Things - Searchlight Pictures
- American Fiction - MGM
- The Holdovers - Focus Features
- May December - Netflix
- Air - Amazon MGM Studios
Best director
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Greta Gerwig — Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese — Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Celine Song — Past Lives
Best screenplay
- Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things — Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
- Killers Of The Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives — Celine Song
- Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott - All Of Us Strangers
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama
- Lily Gladstone — Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening — Nyad
- Greta Lee — Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman – May December
- Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
- Matt Damon — Air
- Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best supporting actor
- Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
- Robert DeNiro — Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling — Barbie
- Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Best supporting actress
- Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster — Nyad
- Julianne Moore — May December
- Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Best motion picture – animation
- The Boy And The Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
Cinematic and box office achievement
- Barbie – Warner Bros
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – Disney
- John Wick: Chapter 4 – Lionsgate
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 - Paramount
- Oppenheimer - Universal
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Sony
Best picture - non-English language
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society Of The Snow
- The Zone Of Interest
Best original score
- Poor Things
- Oppenheimer
- The Boy And The Heron
- The Zone Of Interest
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
Best original song
- “Addicted To Romance” - She Came To Me
- “Dance The Night” - Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken” - Barbie
- “Peaches” - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- “Road To Freedom” - Rustin
- “What Was I Made For?” - Barbie
TV
Best TV series - drama
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last Of Us
- The Morning Show
Best TV series - musical or comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders In The Building
- Ted Lasso
Best limited series, anthology, or motion picture made for TV
- All The Light We Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fargo
- Yellow Travelers
- Lessons In Chemistry
Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - drama
- Helen Mirren - 1923
- Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Emma Stone - The Curse
Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - drama
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal - The Last Of US
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
- Dominic West - The Crown
Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - comedy or musical
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - comedy or musical
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & The Six
- Jon Hamm - Fargo
- Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun - Beef
