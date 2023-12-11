The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced the 81st Golden Globe nominations with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leading the way with nine nods.

The Warner Bros blockbuster is up for best picture (comedy), best director and best screenplay while Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling also scooped nominations for best actress and best supporting actor respectively.

Three of the songs from Barbie are in contention in the best original song category and the film also received a nomination in the newly created cinematic and box office achievement award.

Next in line is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which received eight nominations including best picture (drama), best director, best screenplay and acting nods for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

Killers Of The Flower Moon and Poor Things were also among the top nominated titles with seven nods each.

Two women are nominated in best director (Gerwig and Celine Song for Past Lives) while four female-directed features are nominated across the best film categories - a huge improvement from last year when no women or women-directed films received a nomination.

It is a strong showing for non-English-language features too, with Past Lives securing five nominations and Anatomy Of A Fall receiving four both of which include best drama.

Netflix is the leading distributor with 13 nominations for titles including Maestro, May December, Nyad and Rustin and 15 for its several TV series. Warner Bros has 12 nominations, followed closely by Universal and A24 which both have 11.

In the TV categories, Succession is out ahead with nine nominations for its final season while The Bear and Only Murders In The Building both have five.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on January 7, which will broadcast on CBS and stream on Paramount+ for the first time.

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin were the big winners last year.

Golden Globe 2024 nomiantions

Film

Best picture - drama

Oppenheimer - Universal Pictures

Killers of the Flower Moon - Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures

Maestro - Netflix

Past Lives - A24

The Zone of Interest - A24

Anatomy Of A Fall - Neon

Best picture - musical or comedy

Barbie - Warner Bros

Poor Things - Searchlight Pictures

American Fiction - MGM

The Holdovers - Focus Features

May December - Netflix

Air - Amazon MGM Studios

Best director

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese — Killers Of The Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

Best screenplay

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers Of The Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers Of The Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott - All Of Us Strangers

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama

Lily Gladstone — Killers Of The Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening — Nyad

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert DeNiro — Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Rosamund Pike — Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best motion picture – animation

The Boy And The Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Cinematic and box office achievement

Barbie – Warner Bros

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – Disney

John Wick: Chapter 4 – Lionsgate

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 - Paramount

Oppenheimer - Universal

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Sony

Best picture - non-English language

Anatomy Of A Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society Of The Snow

The Zone Of Interest

Best original score

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Boy And The Heron

The Zone Of Interest

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Best original song

“Addicted To Romance” - She Came To Me

“Dance The Night” - Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” - Barbie

“Peaches” - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road To Freedom” - Rustin

“What Was I Made For?” - Barbie

TV

Best TV series - drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last Of Us

The Morning Show

Best TV series - musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Best limited series, anthology, or motion picture made for TV

All The Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Yellow Travelers

Lessons In Chemistry

Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - drama

Helen Mirren - 1923

Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Emma Stone - The Curse

Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last Of US

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Dominic West - The Crown

Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - comedy or musical

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Elle Fanning - The Great

Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - comedy or musical