Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett and Noah Jupe have joined the cast of The Death of Robin Hood, which begins principal photography this week in Ireland.

The three actors join a cast led by Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer in the thriller, written and directed by Michael Sarnoski.

In this version of the story, Robin Hood is a battle worn loner grappling with his past life of crime and murder who finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman offering him a chance at salvation.

Lyrical Media is fully financing the film. Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media and Jackman. Lyrical’s Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will executive produce with Rama Gottumukkala and Sarnoski.

A24 will be distributing in the US after acquiring the film in Cannes. True Brit Entertainment will be releasing in the UK and Ireland. WME Independent is representing international rights.