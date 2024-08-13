Toronto-based Blue Ice Docs has acquired Canadian rights to documentary Your Tomorrow ahead of its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next month.

Ali Weinstein wrote, directed and produced the film that explores the transformation of Toronto’s modernist waterfront park Ontario Place as it faces a controversial redevelopment.

The film offers an intimate portrait of the park’s final year, capturing the stories of diverse characters, from security guards to retirees, swimmers to bird-watchers, painters to gardeners and environmentalists.

Geoff Morrison of Big Cedar Films also produced the TVO Original, presented in association with Canada Media Fund, Telefilm Canada, and the Canada Council for the Arts.

Following the TIFF screening, Blue Ice Docs plans what it said would be a “robust” Canadian theatrical release. Your Tomorrow will receive a broadcast and streaming release on TVO in early 2025.

“Your Tomorrow sparks critical discussions on urban development, community values, and the preservation of public spaces,” said Robin Smith, president of Blue Ice Docs.

TIFF runs September 5-15.