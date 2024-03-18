Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Mar 15-17) Total gross to date Week 1. Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros) £4m £26.2m 3 2. Wicked Little Letters (Studiocanal) £588,034 £7.3m 4 3. Migration (Universal) £573,719 £19m 7 4. Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount) £509,000 £16m 5 5. Imaginary (Lionsgate) £406,382 £1.4m 2

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.27.

Warner Bros’ Dune: Part Two remains on top of the UK and Ireland box office while Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls opens just outside of the top five for Universal.

The Dune sequel raked in £4m on its third weekend - dropping just 31% and bringing its total to £26.2m.

In second place is Wicked Little Letters which dipped just 34% on its fourth outing to add another £588,034 for Studiocanal. It is now the highest-grossing British comedy released post-pandemic with a total of £7.3m – beating out fellow Studiocanal title What’s Love Got To Do With It? (£4.8m), Disney’s See How They Run (£4.9m) and Pathe’s The Great Escaper (£5.3m).

Universal’s animation Migration is in third place, taking an impressive 15% dip in its seventh weekend to bring in £573,719. The family comedy has now flown past £19m and could crack £20m before the end of its run.

In fourth place is Paramount’s biopic Bob Marley: One Love which made £509,000 in its fifth session and now stands at £16m.

Holding on to the fifth spot for its second weekend is horror pic Imaginary after scaring up another £406,382. The Blumhouse title, released by Lionsgate, has made £1.4m and is up on the studios’ last collaborative title Night Swim which had brought in £1.1m by its second session.

Opening just outside the top five was Ethan Coen’s action-comedy Drive-Away Dolls, scoring £264,132 for Universal. The road trip title starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan played in 533 cinemas, making for a £496 location average. With previews, its total is £278,071 and is significantly down on Coen’s last proper theatrical release – 2016’s Hail, Caesar! with brother Joel Coen – which debuted on £1.5m.

Oscar winners shine

After a much-discussed acceptance speech at last weekend’s Oscars, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest was up 23% with £100,386. A24’s Holocaust drama has secured a spot in the top 10 highest-grossing non-English language films at the UK and Ireland box office, having made a total of £3.1m after seven sessions.

Also riding its Oscar hype was seven-time award winner Oppenheimer with a sizeable uptick of 487% for Universal, adding £90,354 to its £59.1m cume. It has now been in cinemas for 35 weekends.

On its 15th outing, Warner Bros’ Wonka continues charming audiences as the film added a further £89,405 for a £63.1m cume.

Picturehouse opened Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Monster to £81,719. The Cannes 2023 title, about two troubled boys, is down on the Japanese director’s last release Broker which debuted with £105,000 in February 2023.

Down just 15% for its fourth session, Wim Wenders Perfect Days added £78,633 for Mubi, with its total now standing at £750,007.

Sony’s Madame Web continued its box office struggles after taking in £56,280 on its fifth weekend for a £4.2m cume.

Disney’s Poor Things was up 5% in its 10th weekend in its Oscar haul aftermath, despite now being available to stream on Disney+. Yorgos Lanthimos’ feature has now made £7.5m after adding a further £53,361.

Also for Sony, Anyone But You continued a very different box office journey – adding another £40,032 in its 12th session. The romantic-comedy is now up to £11.5m.

Paramount’s Mean Girls is on £9.2m after taking in £29,000 on its ninth outing.

Another Oscar winner to bolster its takings was Universal’s The Holdovers which was up 17% weekend with £28,834. After nine weekends, its total stands at £3.8m.

On its sixth session, Lionsgate’s wrestling drama The Iron Claw nabbed £25,328 to bring its total over the £2.5m line.

After scoring the best-adapted screenplay Oscar last weekend, American Fiction added £22,539 over its seventh weekend to pass the £1.5m mark for Curzon.

Fellow Oscar winner Anatomy Of A Fall tipped over £2m for Lionsgate after adding £18,014.

Warwick Thornton’s Australian drama The New Boy opened on £12,582 for Signature Entertainment. The Cate Blanchett starrer, about an Aboriginal orphan boy who turns up on the doorstep of a monastery, made a total of £15,671 including previews.