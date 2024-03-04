|Rank
|Film (distributor)
|Three-day gross (Mar 1-3)
|Total gross to date
|Week
|1.
|Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros)
|£9.3m
|£9.3m
|1
|2.
|Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount)
|£1.4m
|£13.7m
|3
|3.
|Wicked Little Letters (Studiocanal)
|£1.2m
|£4.3m
|2
|4.
|Migration (Universal)
|£961,524
|£17.8m
|5
|5.
|Madame Web (Sony)
|£246,538
|£3.9m
|3
Warner Bros’ Dune: Part Two opened to a chunky £9.3m to rejuvenate the UK-Ireland box office.
Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi sequel was up 94.4% on the £4.8m start of the 2021 first film. Playing in 721 locations, Part Two took a £12,850 location average, which was also up on the £7,210 average of Dune.
It is the biggest opening for a film since the Barbenheimer phenomenon of July 2023, when Barbie began with £18.5 and Oppenheimer with £10.9m.
After two weekends atop the chart, Paramount’s Bob Marley: One Love moved to second place. The music star biopic added £1.4m – a 43% drop, that is reasonable in the context of Dune: Part Two’s arrival – to reach a £13.7m total.
Last weekend’s number two Wicked Little Letters added £1.2m for Studiocanal – a decent hold, falling just 23.6%. The sweary comedy is now at £4.3m and offers a strong counter-programming option to Dune.
Anatine animation Migration added £961,524 on its fifth weekend for Universal, enough to maintain fourth place; it is now up to a healthy £17.8m.
Sony superheroine feature Madame Web dropped 59% on its third weekend in cinemas, adding £246,538 to hit £3.9m.
Now on its 13th weekend in cinemas, Warner Bros’ Wonka added £143,379 to hit £62.9m; it should overtake The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King to become the 25th-highest-grossing film ever in the territory within the next fortnight.
Paramount’s Mean Girls musical added £82,000 on its seventh weekend to reach £9.1m.
Warner Bros’ One Life starring Anthony Hopkins is rounding out its theatrical run, with £17,770 on its ninth weekend bringing it to a £9.9m total.
Sky Cinema’s The Beekeeper has almost buzzed its last, adding £14,710 on its seventh session to hit £3.8m, released by Studiocanal.
More to follow.
