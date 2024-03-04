Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Mar 1-3) Total gross to date Week 1. Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros) £9.3m £9.3m 1 2. Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount) £1.4m £13.7m 3 3. Wicked Little Letters (Studiocanal) £1.2m £4.3m 2 4. Migration (Universal) £961,524 £17.8m 5 5. Madame Web (Sony) £246,538 £3.9m 3

Warner Bros’ Dune: Part Two opened to a chunky £9.3m to rejuvenate the UK-Ireland box office.

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi sequel was up 94.4% on the £4.8m start of the 2021 first film. Playing in 721 locations, Part Two took a £12,850 location average, which was also up on the £7,210 average of Dune.

It is the biggest opening for a film since the Barbenheimer phenomenon of July 2023, when Barbie began with £18.5 and Oppenheimer with £10.9m.

After two weekends atop the chart, Paramount’s Bob Marley: One Love moved to second place. The music star biopic added £1.4m – a 43% drop, that is reasonable in the context of Dune: Part Two’s arrival – to reach a £13.7m total.

Last weekend’s number two Wicked Little Letters added £1.2m for Studiocanal – a decent hold, falling just 23.6%. The sweary comedy is now at £4.3m and offers a strong counter-programming option to Dune.

Anatine animation Migration added £961,524 on its fifth weekend for Universal, enough to maintain fourth place; it is now up to a healthy £17.8m.

Sony superheroine feature Madame Web dropped 59% on its third weekend in cinemas, adding £246,538 to hit £3.9m.

Now on its 13th weekend in cinemas, Warner Bros’ Wonka added £143,379 to hit £62.9m; it should overtake The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King to become the 25th-highest-grossing film ever in the territory within the next fortnight.

Paramount’s Mean Girls musical added £82,000 on its seventh weekend to reach £9.1m.

Warner Bros’ One Life starring Anthony Hopkins is rounding out its theatrical run, with £17,770 on its ninth weekend bringing it to a £9.9m total.

Sky Cinema’s The Beekeeper has almost buzzed its last, adding £14,710 on its seventh session to hit £3.8m, released by Studiocanal.

More to follow.