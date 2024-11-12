The first trailer for Universal/Working Title’s Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy has been unveiled.



The fourth instalment in the UK-set romantic comedy series sees Renee Zellweger return to her titular role. This time around, she’s a widowed mother of two who decides to start dating again.

Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson also return to the cast while new faces include Leo Woodall, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Isla Fischer and Gemma Jones.

Michael Morris is directing. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett are producing for Working Title Films with Amelia Granger and Sarah-Jane Wright serving as executive producers, alongside Bridget Jones novelist Helen Fielding.

Universal is releasing the film internationally on February 14, 2025 while Peacock distributes in the US.