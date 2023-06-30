Screen can reveal the trailer for Asli Özge’s Black Box, the opening film of the New German Cinema section at this week’s Munich Film Festival.

Black Box sees a security lockdown put the residents of a Berlin apartment block under increasing pressure, in a film described by Screen reviewer Amber Wilkinson as a “tense ensemble drama.”

The cast includes Luise Heyer, Felix Kramer, Christian Berkel, Timur Magomedgadzhiev, Manal Issa, André Szymanski, Sascha Alexander Geršak, Jonathan Berlin and Anne Ratte-Polle

Black Box is a production of Zeitsprung Pictures and Les Films du Fleuve in cooperation with Gilles Mann Filmproduktion and ZDF, in co-production with Port au Prince Film & Kultur Produktion and VOO – BeTV.

Beta Cinema handles world sales.