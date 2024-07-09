Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II starring Paul Mescal.

Watch it above.

The sequel is produced by Scott with Michael Pruss, Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher. It will be released in the UK on November 15 and in the US on November 22.

Alongside Mescal, further cast include Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen and Fred Hechinger.

Gladiator II comes 24 years after the original which starred Russell Crowe and won five Oscars including best picture.