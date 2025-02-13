Flawless has partnered with XYZ Films to sell US rights at EFM on an English-language version of Tom Tykwer’s Berlinale opening night film The Light that used the AI company’s immersive dubbing technology.

The process involves Flawless’s visual translation tool TrusSync, which has been praised by SAG-AFTRA’s top negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, and matches up manipulated lip movements of consenting original actors to a dubbed dialogue track in another language.

The Light is the latest in a growing pipeline of international films to undergo this process that Flawless and XYZ Films have acquired and, in some cases, have scheduled to open in the US this year.

They include Victor Danell’s 2022 Swedish sci-fi and Guldbagge Awards nominee Watch The Skies (aka UFO Sweden), an English-version of which screened to buyers in Cannes last year; Stephan Castang’s 2023 Cannes horror Vincent Must Die; 2023 Venice selection Tatami co-directed by Guy Nattiv and Zar Amir; and Ryoo Seung-wan’s 2023 South Korean box office hit Smugglers.

The Light is the third film by Tykwer to open the Berlinale after Heaven in 2002 and The International in 2009. Scheduled to open in Germany on March 20, it stars Lars Eidinger and Nicolette Krebitz and tells of a middle-class family whose lives are changed by the arrival of a mysterious Syrian housekeeper.