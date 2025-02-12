Former Sister US and BBC exec Kate Fenske has launched LA-based independent outfit Hound Productions.

Hound will develop for both TV and film with a range of writer and creative talent including Alex Cunningham, Karyn Kusama, Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, Chris Rogers, Christos Nikou and Zack Whedon.

Fenske is partnering with former Sister colleague Carolyn Strauss on select projects and two features with producer Gary Foster.

She has also set up a podcast adaptation project in partnership with Sister-owned podcast company, Campside Media.

Fenske was chief creative executive at Sister LA, working with co-founder Stacey Snider to establish the US arm of the company, which shuttered in October due to market conditions.

During her tenure, she built the US TV slate, overseeing all scripted development, setting up shows at Netflix, Hulu, HBO, FX, Apple, Peacock and Sky.

Prior to Sister, Fenske was senior vice-president at Universal Cable Productions. She has also held roles at Entertainment 360, Grady Twins Productions and was head of marketing for BBC1 and BBC drama.

“I founded Hound because everyone should have one in their corner, whether you’re a creator in need of a loyal champion, or a financier wanting a diligent producer to support the creative team and business imperatives,” said Fenske.

“Having worked extensively on both sides of the creative table, as an executive and a producer, I’m excited to dedicate that collective experience to supporting talented writers and filmmakers in bringing their unique voices and ideas to fruition.”

