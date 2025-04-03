In its maiden CinemaCon presentation, Amazon MGM Studios rolled into Las Vegas one week after the ouster of Jennifer Salke to deliver a show that was low on James Bond and high on A-list talent as executives promised to supply exhibitors with 15 features a year by 2027.

“It’s still early days for us and we have a ton of work to do,” said Mike Hopkins, the head of Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios who announced Salke’s departure. The executive said Amazon MGM Studios was ahead of schedule with the 2026 slate that includes the Ryan Gosling sci-fi adventure Project Hail Mary, which judging from the footage that bookended the session is clearly the studio’s big tentpole hope for next year.

Head of theatrical distribution Kevin Wilson told attendees at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace that the studio was building an international distribution arm “to eventise films on a global scale”. A head of that division is yet to be announced, however the executive and his colleagues Courtenay Valenti, head of film, and Sue Kroll, head of global marketing, did not miss an opportunity throughout the presentation to reassure the exhibitor crowd that they are building a theatrical-first business with four-quadrant appeal.

And the audience was entertained, starting with a goofy on-stage segment with Gosling and co-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller talking up the March 20 2026 release of Project Hail Mary. Gosling stars opposite Sandra Hüller as a brilliant science teacher tasked with saving Earth in the adaptation of Andy Weir’s (The Martian) novel.

Bond, where’s Bond?

Amy Pascal is among the producers on that film, and has just signed a first-look deal for her Pascal Pictures with the studio. As everyone in the film industry now knows, she has also been hired alongside David Heyman to produce the much-anticipated Bond 26 after Amazon MGM Studios closed a deal to gain creative oversight of the property, reportedly paying longtime Bond guardians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson $1bn as a sweetener. The Bond property came under Amazon’s roof when it acquired MGM three years ago.

“We are committed to honouring the legacy of this iconic character while bringing fresh adventures from around the world,” said Valenti. There is currently no screenplay, lead actor or director to take the Bond franchise forward since No Time To Die came out in 2021. However Valenti’s comment that the producers were “both in London getting ready” may indicate a significant development is in the works.

Chris Pratt appeared on stage to talk up the sci-fi thriller Mercy from Timur Bekmambetov about a detective framed for a crime who is strapped into a chair and is given 90 minutes by an AI criminal justice system to exonerate himself. In a taxing stunt, Amazon MGM Studios put Pratt in the same chair on The Colosseum stage and gave him four minutes to give fulsome thanks to exhibition partners.

Luca Guadagnino, Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri talked up October 10 release After The Hunt without the headline star Julia Roberts, and showed a teaser from the psychological thriller about a college professor whose dark secret comes to light when a student levels an accusation against her colleague.

Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry and Crime 101 director Bart Layton walked onto the stage to promote up the Los Angeles-set heist thriller from Working Title based on Don Winslow’s novella. Vivica A. Fox, Kara Young, and Mallori Johnson whipped up enthusiasm for Aleshea Harris’s directorial debut Is God Is, a revenge drama centred on two sisters that one of the actors described as a blend of “Greek tragedy, Afropunk and spaghetti Western.”

Ben Affleck and cast members from Gavin O’Connor’s recent SXSW Headliner audience award winner The Accountant 2 had fun on stage promoting the April 25 release.

Sheep, ‘Verity’, ‘Thomas Crown’ remake

There were recorded messages and footage from Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson for family whodunnit Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, and Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett in Michael Showalter’s romantic mystery Verity. Michael B. Jordan teased his remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, which will mark the second time the 1968 United Artists romantic heist caper has been remade.



Travis Knight, who founded and runs independent animation powerhouse Laika, enthused about his upcoming live-action Masters Of The Universe adaptation starring Nicholas Galitzine. Mahershala Ali also sent a taped message about Your Mother Your Mother Your, while en route to Georgia to begin filming, hours after he was on stage for Universal’s Jurassic World: Rebirth. Ali said the film centres on a hitman dealing with loss and contains action.

Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios head Hopkins said last week that in the wake of Salke’s departure after seven years her role would not be filled. It is understood that Salke, a television specialist who was previously NBC Entertainment president, was pushed out of the door after clashing with Broccoli and because the studio preferred an experienced film head like Valenti to build the feature pipeline.

The Amazon MGM slate appears below. Credits are not final.

2025

The Accountant 2

Dir. Gavin O’Connor

Crime mystery.

Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, J.K. Simmons

April 25, 2025

After The Hunt

Dir. Luca Guadagnino

Psychological drama.

Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloë Sevigny

October 10. Limited exclusive, New York/Los Angeles; moderate expansion October 17.

Sarah’s Oil

Dir. Cyrus Nowrasteh

Drama about one of the first female African American millionaires at age 11.

Zachary Levi, Naya Desir-Johnson

December 2025

Preparation For The Next Life (Orion Pictures)

Dir. Bing Liu

Drama about Uyghur immigrant in New York struggling to survive.

2025 TBC

2026

Mercy

Dir. Timur Bekmambetov

Sci-fi thriller.

Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson

January 23, 2026

Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie

Dir. Kyle Balda

Family mystery.

Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O’Dowd,

Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Hong Chau, Emma Thompson

February 20, 2026

Project Hail Mary

Dirs. Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

Sci-fi adventure.

Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller

March 20, 2026

Verity

Dir. Michael Showalter

Romantic mystery adaptation of Colleen Hoover (It Ends With Us) novel about ghostwriter whose assignment takes a dark turn.

Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordóva, Brady Wagner

May 15, 2026

Masters Of The Universe

Dir. Travis Knight

Action fantasy.

Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, with Jared Leto and Idris Elba

June 5, 2026

4 Kids Walk Into A Bank (Orion Pictures)

Dir. Frankie Shaw

Graphic novel mystery comedy adaptation about girl who goes to great lengths to keep her grandfather on the straight and narrow.

Liam Neeson, Talia Ryder, Whitney Peak, Jack Dylan Grazer, Spike Fearn, Jim Sturgess, George Basil, Sam Strike, Teresa Palmer.

2026 TBC

Crime 101

Dir. Bart Layton

Heist thriller.

Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte, Halle Berry

2026 TBC

The Thomas Crown Affair

Dir. Michael B. Jordan

Romantic crime caper.

Michael B. Jordan, Taylor Russell

2026 TBC

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother (Orion Pictures)

Dir. Bassam Tariq

Drama with action sequences about a hitman dealing with loss.

Mahershala Ali

2026 TBC

How To Rob A Bank

Dir. David Leitch

Action film.

2026 TBC

Is God Is (Orion Pictures)

Dir. Aleshea Harris

Revange saga about sisters on a quest who are forced to confront their family history.

Kara Young, Mallori Johnson, Janelle Monáe, Erika Alexander, Mykelti Williamson, Josiah Cross, with Vivica A. Fox and Sterling K. Brown

2026 TBC

The Roots Manœuvre (Orion Pictures)

Dir. Raine Allen-Miller

Comedy about wedding planner who organises heist to recover stolen artifact.

Plan B, DJ Films and BBC Film heist drama.

2026 TBC.