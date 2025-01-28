Hong Won-ki, the South Korean director of recent Busan sales title Gory: A Horror Tale, will direct the K-pop psychological thriller Perfect Girl for Badlands to star Adeline Rudolph and Arden Cho. Upgrade will introduce to EFM buyers next month, with CAA Media Finance handling US rights.

Based on the 2023 Black List script by Lynn Q. Yu, the project is styled as Scream meets Black Swan set in the competitive world of K-pop, where slots are up for grabs as a new super group is about to be unveiled at a massive concert.

When a talented and mysterious new girl is introduced at the last minute, girls begin to get hunted and attacked one by one.

Rudolph, a Hong Kong-born actress of Korean descent, will be seen as Kitana in the second installation of Mortal Kombat that New Line will release on October 24. Her credits include Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and Resident Evil, and The CW’s Riverdale.

Cho is a Korean American actress who broke out in MTV series Teen Wolf. She recently played the lead in Netflix’s Partner Track, and has a recurring role as June in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Badlands is a partnership formed a year ago between Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee’s Thunder Road and former Sony executive Scott Strauss. Backed by Andrew Schwartzberg and Jon Shiffman’s Renegade Capital, the genre label offers development funding and co-financing.

It is in post on Angel Gómez Hernández’s Arachnid starring Matilda Lutz and in prep on Hernandez’s next feature, Dangerous Games To Play.

K-pop producers Sunshine and Moonshine have signed on to create an original soundtrack.