Universal Pictures Content Group (UPCG) has started production on Malcolm Venville’s untitled Iron Maiden feature documentary, featuring interviews with past and present band members, devoted followers including Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich and Gene Simmons, and unseen footage.

UPCG holds global rights and Universal Pictures International is set to release in cinemas internationally in the autumn of 2025, coinciding with the band’s 50th anniversary year.

US theatrical distribution is yet to be confirmed.

The documentary is produced by the UK’s Dominic Freeman, whose credits include Spirits In The Forest – A Depeche Mode Film. UPCG’s Helen Parker executive produces.

The documentary profiles the heavy metal band, founded in London, from their own perspective, as well as addressing their cultural legacy. It will also feature the final interview with original vocalist, Paul Di’Anno, who died last year.

The band’s zombie-like mascot, Eddie, will be depicted using 3D animation.

“We’re proud Universal Pictures Content Group has chosen to share the unique story of Iron Maiden with the world. We have given them unrestricted access to the band, our fans and musical peers,” said Rod Smallwood, the Iron Maiden manager. “We trust that they will excite not only music fans but also anyone who loves a story of an underdog beating the odds to become and remain one of Britain’s biggest musical exports since our first record released 45 years ago.”

“Working closely with the band and their passionate fans has been an unrivalled experience allowing us to tell their story in a unique way and celebrate their incomparable fearless creativity,” added Parker.

Iron Maiden has sold over 100 million records worldwide, with hits including ‘Aces High’, ‘The Trooper’ and ’Hallowed Be Thy Name’.