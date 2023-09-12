Commercial broadcaster ITV is to be the new home of the Oscars in the UK.

From 2024, the ceremony will shown on ITV1 and ITVX, where it will be streamed live from the Dolby Theatre on 10 March.

ITV announced the deal as part of a new multi-year deal with Disney Entertainment.

In August, news emerged that Sky would no longer screen the Oscars awards ceremony, ending two decades at the pay-TV giant. The Acadamy Awards had aired on Sky for 20 years.

Darren Nartey, senior acquisitions manager for ITV and ITVX, said: “We are thrilled to be able to exclusively bring the Oscars to film fans all across the UK, furthering and complementing our commitment to films across our network.

“We already have a fantastic collection of over 250 feature films available on ITVX at any one time and are looking forward to sharing the movie-event of the year with our viewers.”

Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, added: “We could not be happier to partner with ITV in bringing the Oscars to viewers throughout the UK. The Oscars is a celebration of global cinema –recognising films and film artists from around the world. ITV’s support of our international awards show is a testament to its deep devotion to the movies.”