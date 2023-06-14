Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) has unveiled the projects that will be showcased during its Eastern Promises industry strand, which takes place on July 3-4.

27 film projects have been selected for Eastern Promises’ Works in Progress, Works in Development – Feature Launch and First Cut+ Works in Progress strands.

The most promising projects, selected by international juries, will receive awards worth a total of €115,000. The showcase of projects to industry professionals will take place during this year’s KVIFF Industry Days.

Eleven fiction and documentary features have been selected for the Works in Progress strand. All are in the late stage of production or post-production and come from Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East, and North Africa. They include:

Distances (Pol) Dir: Matej Bobrik, Prod: Agnieszka Skalska

The Fifth Resurrection of Farid (Egy) Dir: Khalid A. Youssef, Prod: Yasmin Desouki

(Egy) Dir: Khalid A. Youssef, Prod: Yasmin Desouki The Other One (Cze-Slov) Dir: Marie-Magdalena Kochová, Prod: Barbora Drtílková, Vít Poláček

Yalla, Baba! (Leb-Bel-Neth) Dir: Angie Obeid, Prod: Bart Van Langendonck

(Leb-Bel-Neth) Dir: Angie Obeid, Prod: Bart Van Langendonck Beachcomber (working title) (Gre) Dir: Aristotelis Maragkos, Prod: Konstantinos Koukoulis, Myrto Stathi (co-prod:)

Gulizar (Tur-Kos) Dir: Belkıs Bayrak, Prod: Mehmet Bahadır Er, Valmira Hyseni, Belkıs Bayrak

(Tur-Kos) Dir: Belkıs Bayrak, Prod: Mehmet Bahadır Er, Valmira Hyseni, Belkıs Bayrak Tasty (Lith) Dir: Egle Vertelyte, Prod: Lukas Trimonis

Mother Mara (Ser-Swi-Lux) Dir: Mirjana Karanovic, Prod: Snezana van Hauvelingen

(Ser-Swi-Lux) Dir: Mirjana Karanovic, Prod: Snezana van Hauvelingen I’m Not Everything I Want To Be (Cze-Slov-Austria) Dir: Klára Tasovská, Prod: Klára Tasovská, Lukáš Kokeš

The Editorial Office working title (Ukr-Ger-Cze) Dir: Roman Bondarchuk, Prod: Darya Bassel

working title (Ukr-Ger-Cze) Dir: Roman Bondarchuk, Prod: Darya Bassel Bikechess (Kaz-Fr-Nor) Dir: Assel Aushakimova, Prod: Antoine Simkine, Almagul Tleukhanova, Christian Fredrik Martin

Eight projects have been selected for the Works in Development – Feature Launch platform, a collaboration between KVIFF, the Midpoint Institute international script development program, When East Meets West co-production market and Trieste Film Festival. They include:

The Boy Who Saw In The Dark (Lat) Dir: Pauls Kesteris, Script: Rasa Bugavičute-Pēce, Prod: Kristians Alhimionoks

Excavators (Cyp) Dir: Argyro Nicolaou, Script: Argyro Nicolaou, Prod: Constantinos Nikiforou

(Cyp) Dir: Argyro Nicolaou, Script: Argyro Nicolaou, Prod: Constantinos Nikiforou Flight from Kabul (Slov) Dir: Sahraa Karimi, Script: Sahraa Karimi, Prod: Wanda Adamík Hrycová

God Break Down the Door (Cze) Dir: Vojtěch Novotný, Script: Vojtěch Novotný, Prod: Tomáš Pertold

(Cze) Dir: Vojtěch Novotný, Script: Vojtěch Novotný, Prod: Tomáš Pertold Paperplanes (Gre) Dir: Selini Papageorgiou, Script: Selini Papageorgiou, Prod: Iro Aidoni, Mina Dreki

The Portuguese House (Sp-Por) Dir: Avelina Prat, Script: Avelina Prat, Prod: Gerard Marginedas

(Sp-Por) Dir: Avelina Prat, Script: Avelina Prat, Prod: Gerard Marginedas Shadow Play (Bel-Ice) Dir: Yr Thrastardottir, Script: Kristian Van der Heyden, Pauline Baert, Prod: Kristian Van der Heyden

Soft Hours (Hun), Dir: Anna Gyimesi, Script: Anna Gyimesi, Prod: Genovéva Petrovits

The First Cut+ strand aims to boost the competitiveness and marketability of feature films that previously participated in First Cut Lab. Eight projects will be presented in Karlovy Vary. They are: