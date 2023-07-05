Les Indésirables, the second feature of Cannes award-winner Ladj Ly, will receive its world premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF, September 7-17).

The French filmmaker was previously at TIFF in 2019 with debut Les Misérables, which won the jury prize when it premiered in Competition at Cannes and went on to secure an Oscar nomination for best international feature film.

Les Indésirables is a timely tale of revolution, set in the suburbs on the outskirts of Paris, and stars Alexis Manenti, Jeanne Balibar and Steve Tientcheu, who were all in Les Misérables. The cast also includes newcomers Anta Diaw and Aristote Luyindula.

Manenti plays an idealistic young doctor who is appointed town mayor following the sudden death of the previous mayor. He intends to continue the policy of his predecessor, who dreamed of rehabilitating a working-class neighbourhood. Diaw plays Haby, a young French woman of Malian origin living in one of the dilapidated tower blocks, who refuses to see her family driven out of the neighbourhood where she grew up.

Produced by Srab Film and Lyly Films, sales are handled by Paris-based Goodfellas.

It marks the second title announced for this year’s TIFF following Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins and festival CEO Cameron Bailey, programming director Anita Lee and the team are understood to have been working on securing a raft of major titles.

“This deeply personal film beautifully captures the struggles and aspirations of a community, reflecting Ly’s unparalleled storytelling skills,” said Bailey of Les Indésirables’ selection.

Further titles and details of the upcoming festival are expected in the coming weeks.