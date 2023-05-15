Lionsgate has acquired worldwide distribution rights to The Killer’s Game, with Dave Bautista set to star, and will launch sales of the upcoming action comedy at this week’s Cannes market.

JJ Perry will direct the story of veteran assassin Joe Flood, who orders a hit on himself after being diagnosed with a life-threatening illness only to find he has been misdiagnosed and must fend off an army of former colleagues.

The film, based on a Jay Bonansing novel, is written by Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg with rewrites by James Coyne. Production is set to commence this summer.

Endurance Media is financing and Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar and Endurance’s Steve Richards will produce.

Lazar said: “We are so thrilled to be making The Killer’s Game with Lionsgate and Endurance. We have searched far and wide and we finally found the perfect Joe Flood in Dave Bautista, who balances compelling action and incredible comic timing better than anyone else. And with JJ Perry at the helm, we know this film will deliver the kind of wholly original and unique action that global audiences crave.”

Richards added: “Lionsgate is the perfect home for this project. They have consistently proven their ability to connect action audiences with the best films in the genre. We are believers that The Killer’s Game is the perfect mix of action and comedy, and right now, there’s no one better at threading that needle than Dave Bautista. We can’t wait to get started.”

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Nathan Kahane commented: “Andrew and Steve brought us a package we couldn’t refuse. We foresee strong interest from the marketplace, and we’re confident that its mix of bold action, star power and fun writing will thrill audiences everywhere.”