Warner Bros Discovery said on Tuesday that its streaming service Max will launch in Australia on March 31 with premium, standard, and an ad-supported tier.

The company said details on pricing plans would emerge “in the weeks prior to launch”.

Warner Bros Discovery president of global streaming and games JB Perrette said globalisation of Max was a “top priority” and Australia represented “a significant opportunity”.

The platform will carry storied entertainment brands including HBO, Warner Bros, the DC Universe, and the Harry Potter franchise.

Specific feature programming will feature tentpoles like Barbie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Twisters, as well as the Harry Potter and The Lord Of The Rings franchises.

There will be returning seasons of The Last of Us, And Just Like That…, House Of The Dragon, Euphoria and Peacemaker, and new shows like It: Welcome To Derry and A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms from the Game Of Thrones universe.

A launch partnership with Foxtel will provide Foxtel subscribers with a compatible Foxtel IQ box to access the Max app at no additional cost.