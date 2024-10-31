Italy’s Minerva TVCO has acquired international sales rights to Greek drama Utopolis, directed by Vladimir Subotic, which world premeries tomorrow (November 1) at the Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

It’s the story of a fight between Greek natives and refugees, which leads to two of them falling into a deep hole on a construction site, where they reveal their pasts and secrets. They start to help each other to get out, but prejudice prevails as they make their final attempt.

Utopolis is produced by Greece’s Avaton Films and Luxembourg’s Deal Productions. The film stars Goran Bogdan, Makis Papadimitriou, Katerina Mavrogiorgi, Andreas Konstantinou and Panos Koronis.

It premieres in the Crossing Borders section of Thessaloniki Film Festival, which runs from October 31-November 10.

Italy’s Minerva Pictures and TVCO agreed a partnership earlier this year in international film sales. Both companies are jointly acquiring films, sharing expertise and bringing together over 2,000 films ranging from new releases to library titles.