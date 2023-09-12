Eve Gabereau of UK company Modern Films and Danish producer Monica Hellstrom are among 18 independent producers selected for ACE 33, the latest intake for the ACE Producers Network.

The 18 producers from 17 different countries will attend three workshops throughout 2023 and 2024 with independent feature projects. The workshops will take place in Norway in October, on content development; in Warsaw, Poland in November, on financing strategies; and finally in France, looking at business strategies.

The producers will then join the ACE Network following the 2024 ACE meeting in Bordeaux, France.

London-based Gabereau is founder and CEO of distributor Modern Films, and is applying with a project called Cold Enough For Snow to be directed by Jemima James.

Hellstrom, who produced three-time Oscar-nominated Flee through her Strom Pictures, has applied with Bethlehem, to be directed by Larissa Sansour and Soren Lind.

Other selected producers include Bosnian producer Adis Djapo, whose credits include Teona Strugar Mitevska’s The Happiest Man In The World; and Agnieszka Wasiak of Poland’s Lava Films.

The producers “each bring their own expertise and perspective; they will make a fantastic addition to the ACE Network” said Jacobine van der Vloed, ACE director and head of studies, who sat on the selection committee alongside ACE president Antoine Simkine, members of the ACE Network and independent consultants

ACE 33 selection

Lamia Chraibi, Moon a Deal Films (Fr-Mor) with The Shelter, dir. Talal Selhami

Marija Dimitrova, List Production (N Mac) with Parno, dir. Igor Ivanov

Adis Djapo, SCCA/pro.ba (Bos Her) with Supermarket, dir. Nermin Hamzagic

Eve Gabereau, Modern Films (UK) with Cold Enough For Snow, dir. Jemima James

Emilia Haukka, Aamu Film Company (Fin) with Abyss, dir. Aino Suni

Monica Hellstrom, Strom Pictures (Den) with Bethlehem, dirs. Larissa Sansour, Soren Lind

Dragana Jovovic, Non-Aligned Films (Ser) with In The Shadow Of The Horns, dir. Ognjen Glavonic

Anton Mani Svansson, Join Motion Pictures (Ice) with The Love That Remains, dir. Hlynur Palmason

Lionel Massol, Films Grand Huit (Fr) with Deepfake, dir. Ismael Joffroy Chandoutis

Filipa Reis, Uma Pedra no Sapato (Por) with Cantiga, dir. Miguel Gomes

Esko Rips, Nafta Films (Est) with Serafima & Bogdan, dir. Veiko Ounpuu

Aline Schmid, Beauvoir Films (Switz) with A Year Without Summer, dir. Flurin Giger

Johannes Schubert, Schubert (Austria) with Keep Her Quiet, dir. Franz Bohm

Radu Stancu, deFilm (Rom) with Magnum Opus, dir. Bogdan Mirica

Marc Tetreault, Shut Up & Colour Pictures (Can) with Place Of Ghosts, dir. Bretten Hannam

Snezana von Houwelingen, This and That Productions (Ser) with Folk Play, dir. Mirjana Karanovic

Dagne Vildziunaite, Just a moment (Lith) with Kopeck, dir. Lina Luzyte

Agnieszka Wasiak, Lava Films (Pol) with Black Water, dir. Aga Woszczynska