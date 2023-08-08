The New York Film Festival (NYFF) has unveiled another 29 films – including new projects from Catherine Breillat, Jonathan Glazer and Andrew Haigh – for the main slate of its sixty-first edition, set to run from September 29 to October 15.
In all, the main slate will comprise 32 features from 18 countries.
A special addition to this year’s main slate is the North American premiere of a newly unearthed and restored short directed by Agnès Varda and featuring Pier Paolo Pasolini while both were in New York for the 1966 NYFF.
The new films join the three North American premieres already announced for the festival: opening night film May December, from Todd Haynes, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla as the event’s Centerpiece screening and Michael Mann’s Ferrari as the closing night film.
NYFF artistic director Dennis Lim commented: “The unsettled state of the industry is an unavoidable talking point these days, but my hope is that our festival, as it has done through its 61-year history, will serve as a reminder that the art of cinema is in robust health.
“The filmmakers in this year’s Main Slate,” Lim continued, “are grappling with eternal questions - about how movies relate to the world, about what it means to make art from life, about the most interesting ways to approach the contemporary moment and the historical past - and the answers they have proposed are thrilling in their variety, ingenuity, and urgency. We can’t wait for our audience, so vital to the festival experience, to discover these 32 new films.”
The new additions to the main slate are:
About Dry Grasses
Dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Dir. Raven Jackson
All of Us Strangers
Dir. Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall
Dir. Justine Triet
The Beast (US premiere)
Dir. Bertrand Bonello
La Chimera
Dir. Alice Rohrwacher
Close Your Eyes (US premiere)
Dir. Víctor Erice
The Delinquents (US premiere)
Dir. Rodrigo Moreno
Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World (US premiere)
Dir. Radu Jude
Eureka (North American premiere)
Dir. Lisandro Alonso
Evil Does Not Exist (US premiere)
Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Fallen Leaves
Dir. Aki Kaurismäki
Green Border (US premiere)
Dir. Agnieszka Holland
Here (US premiere)
Dir. Bas Devos
In Our Day (North American premier)
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
In Water (North American premiere)
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
Janet Planet
Dir. Annie Baker
Kidnapped (US premiere)
Dir. Marco Bellocchio
Last Summer (US premiere)
Dir. Catherine Breillat
Music (US premiere)
Dir. Angela Schanelec
Orlando, My Political Biography
Dir. Paul B. Preciado
Perfect Days
Dir. Wim Wenders
Pictures of Ghosts (US premiere)
Dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho
Poor Things
Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos
La Práctica (North American premiere)
Dir. Martín Rejtman
The Settlers
Dir. Felipe Gálvez
The Shadowless Tower (North American premiere)
Dir. Zhang Lu
Youth (Spring)
Dir. Wang Bing
The Zone of Interest
Dir. Jonathan Glazer
