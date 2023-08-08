The New York Film Festival (NYFF) has unveiled another 29 films – including new projects from Catherine Breillat, Jonathan Glazer and Andrew Haigh – for the main slate of its sixty-first edition, set to run from September 29 to October 15.

In all, the main slate will comprise 32 features from 18 countries.

A special addition to this year’s main slate is the North American premiere of a newly unearthed and restored short directed by Agnès Varda and featuring Pier Paolo Pasolini while both were in New York for the 1966 NYFF.

The new films join the three North American premieres already announced for the festival: opening night film May December, from Todd Haynes, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla as the event’s Centerpiece screening and Michael Mann’s Ferrari as the closing night film.

NYFF artistic director Dennis Lim commented: “The unsettled state of the industry is an unavoidable talking point these days, but my hope is that our festival, as it has done through its 61-year history, will serve as a reminder that the art of cinema is in robust health.

“The filmmakers in this year’s Main Slate,” Lim continued, “are grappling with eternal questions - about how movies relate to the world, about what it means to make art from life, about the most interesting ways to approach the contemporary moment and the historical past - and the answers they have proposed are thrilling in their variety, ingenuity, and urgency. We can’t wait for our audience, so vital to the festival experience, to discover these 32 new films.”

The new additions to the main slate are:

About Dry Grasses

Dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Dir. Raven Jackson

All of Us Strangers

Dir. Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall

Dir. Justine Triet

The Beast (US premiere)

Dir. Bertrand Bonello

La Chimera

Dir. Alice Rohrwacher

Close Your Eyes (US premiere)

Dir. Víctor Erice

The Delinquents (US premiere)

Dir. Rodrigo Moreno

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World (US premiere)

Dir. Radu Jude

Eureka (North American premiere)

Dir. Lisandro Alonso

Evil Does Not Exist (US premiere)

Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Fallen Leaves

Dir. Aki Kaurismäki

Green Border (US premiere)

Dir. Agnieszka Holland

Here (US premiere)

Dir. Bas Devos

In Our Day (North American premier)

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

In Water (North American premiere)

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Janet Planet

Dir. Annie Baker

Kidnapped (US premiere)

Dir. Marco Bellocchio

Last Summer (US premiere)

Dir. Catherine Breillat

Music (US premiere)

Dir. Angela Schanelec

Orlando, My Political Biography

Dir. Paul B. Preciado

Perfect Days

Dir. Wim Wenders

Pictures of Ghosts (US premiere)

Dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho

Poor Things

Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

La Práctica (North American premiere)

Dir. Martín Rejtman

The Settlers

Dir. Felipe Gálvez

The Shadowless Tower (North American premiere)

Dir. Zhang Lu

Youth (Spring)

Dir. Wang Bing

The Zone of Interest

Dir. Jonathan Glazer