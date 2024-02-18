Oppenheimer was the major winner at the 2024 Bafta Film Awards, winning seven awards including best film.
Christopher Nolan won best director, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. picked up best actor and supporting actor, whilst it also won prizes for editing, cinematography and original score.
In his speech, Nolan thanked Universal Pictures head Donna Langley for “letting us take on something quite dark and seeing the potential in that”, whilst Murphy in turn praised Nolan for “seeing something in me that I maybe didn’t see myself”.
The event was held tonight (February 18) at London’s Royal Festival Hall on the Southbank, with David Tennant on hosting duties for the first time.
Poor Things and The Zone Of Interest were the other big winners on the night.
Yorgos Lanthimos’ Golden Lion winner saw Emma Stone collect the actress prize, as expected, whilst it also performed well in the technical categories, collecting production design, special visual effects, make-up and hair, and costume design awards.
Stone quipped on stage: “Thank you for the line ‘I must punch that baby’ - it’s been life changing for me.”
The Zone Of Interest won both film not in English language and best British film (along with best sound), an irony not lost on producer James Wilson in his speech.
The Holdovers secured two prizes, for casting and supporting actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph. The latter gave a tearful speech, saying: “This is a movie we made in Boston about three people that came together to form a little family. “[Her character] Mary shows us what is possible when we look beyond our differences.”
The screenplay awards saw Anatomy Of A Fall and American Fiction win their only awards of the night (in original and adapted screenplay, respectively). On stage, Justine Triet recounted how a woman from London told her she called her ex and “told him to watch the film to understand why she dumped him”.
Samantha Morton was awarded the Bafta fellowship award by producer David Heyman, who praised her as “a true artist who has managed to keep her individual voice and spirit”. In her speech, Morton said she was inspired to act by seeing Ken Loach’s Kes, and dedicated her award to “every child in care today, who has been in care and who didn’t survive”.
Film curator June Givanni, collecting the outstanding British contribution to cinema said: “I am proud to be one of the few women of colour to receive this prestigious award”.
Earth Mama won outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer, 20 Days in Mariupol picked up best documentary, and Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron won animated film.
Opening the ceremony, Tennant, hosting for the first time, appeared in an extended skit about looking after Micheal Sheen’s dog.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed ‘Murder On The Dance Floor’ following its newfound Saltburn popularity, and Hannah Waddington sung ’Time After Time’ during the in memorium section.
Michael J Fox appeared on stage to present best film, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.
Full list of winners
Winners in bold
Best Film
- Anatomy Of A Fall - Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
- The Holdovers - Mark Johnson
- Killers Of The Flower Moon - Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas
- Poor Things - Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone
Leading Actress
- Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy Of A Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Leading Actor
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- Claire Foy - All Of Us Strangers
- Sandra Hüller - The Zone Of Interest
- Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
- Da’vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Supporting Actor
- Robert De Niro - Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Paul Mescal - All Of Us Strangers
- Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Director
- All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
- Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet
- The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
- Maestro - Bradley Cooper
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Outstanding British Film
- All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey
- How To Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana Mackinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis
- Napoleon - Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa
- The Old Oak - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty
- Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony Mcnamara
- Rye Lane - Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia
- Saltburn - Emerald Fennell, Josey Mcnamara, Margot Robbie
- Scrapper - Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough
- Wonka - Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby
- The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska
Film Not In The English Language
- 20 Days In Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
- Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
- Past Lives - Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon
- Society Of The Snow - J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza
- The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Documentary
- 20 Days In Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
- American Symphony - Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun
- Beyond Utopia - Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion
- Wham!, Chris Smith
Animated Film
- The Boy And The Heron - Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
- Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget - Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram
- Elemental - Peter Sohn, Denise Ream
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg
Adapted Screenplay
- All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
- American Fiction - Cord Jefferson
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things - Tony Mcnamara
- The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Original Screenplay
- Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
- Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- The Holdovers - David Hemingson
- Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
- Past Lives - Celine Song
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
- Blue Bag Life - Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President - Christopher Sharp (Director) [Also Directed Moses Bwayo]
- Earth Mama - Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
- How To Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)
- Is There Anybody Out There? - Ella Glendining (Director)
Original Score
- Killers Of The Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
- Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson
- Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix
- Saltburn - Anthony Willis
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton
Cinematography
- Killers Of The Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro - Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer - Hoyte Van Hoytema
- Poor Things - Robbie Ryan
- The Zone Of Interest - Łukasz Żal
Editing
- Anatomy Of A Fall - Laurent Sénéchal
- Killers Of The Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker
- Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame
- Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
- The Zone Of Interest - Paul Watts
Casting
- All Of Us Strangers - Kahleen Crawford
- Anatomy Of A Fall - Cynthia Arra
- The Holdovers - Susan Shopmaker
- How To Have Sex - Isabella Odoffin
- Killers Of The Flower Moon - Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
Production Design
- Barbie - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Killers Of The Flower Moon - Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
- Oppenheimer - Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
- Poor Things - Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
- The Zone Of Interest - Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora
Sound
- Ferrari - Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
- Maestro - Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
- Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’connell, Gary A. Rizzo
- The Zone Of Interest - Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
Special Visual Effects
- The Creator - Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 - Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One - Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
- Napoleon - Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
- Poor Things - Simon Hughes
Make Up & Hair
- Killers Of The Flower Moon - Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
- Maestro - Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori Mccoy-Bell
- Napoleon - Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
- Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh Mcintosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
- Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
Costume Design
- Barbie - Jacqueline Durran
- Killers Of The Flower Moon - Jacqueline West
- Napoleon - Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
- Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick
- Poor Things - Holly Waddington
Rising Star Award (public vote)
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia Mckenna-Bruce
- Sophie Wilde
British Short Film
- Festival Of Slaps - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
- Gorka - Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
- Jellyfish And Lobster - Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
- Such A Lovely Day - Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs
- Yellow - Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos
British Short Animation
- Crab Day - Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
- Visible Mending - Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
- Wild Summon - Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley
