Oppenheimer was the major winner at the 2024 Bafta Film Awards, winning seven awards including best film.

Christopher Nolan won best director, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. picked up best actor and supporting actor, whilst it also won prizes for editing, cinematography and original score.

In his speech, Nolan thanked Universal Pictures head Donna Langley for “letting us take on something quite dark and seeing the potential in that”, whilst Murphy in turn praised Nolan for “seeing something in me that I maybe didn’t see myself”.

The event was held tonight (February 18) at London’s Royal Festival Hall on the Southbank, with David Tennant on hosting duties for the first time.

Poor Things and The Zone Of Interest were the other big winners on the night.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Golden Lion winner saw Emma Stone collect the actress prize, as expected, whilst it also performed well in the technical categories, collecting production design, special visual effects, make-up and hair, and costume design awards.

Stone quipped on stage: “Thank you for the line ‘I must punch that baby’ - it’s been life changing for me.”

The Zone Of Interest won both film not in English language and best British film (along with best sound), an irony not lost on producer James Wilson in his speech.

The Holdovers secured two prizes, for casting and supporting actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph. The latter gave a tearful speech, saying: “This is a movie we made in Boston about three people that came together to form a little family. “[Her character] Mary shows us what is possible when we look beyond our differences.”

The screenplay awards saw Anatomy Of A Fall and American Fiction win their only awards of the night (in original and adapted screenplay, respectively). On stage, Justine Triet recounted how a woman from London told her she called her ex and “told him to watch the film to understand why she dumped him”.

Samantha Morton was awarded the Bafta fellowship award by producer David Heyman, who praised her as “a true artist who has managed to keep her individual voice and spirit”. In her speech, Morton said she was inspired to act by seeing Ken Loach’s Kes, and dedicated her award to “every child in care today, who has been in care and who didn’t survive”.

Film curator June Givanni, collecting the outstanding British contribution to cinema said: “I am proud to be one of the few women of colour to receive this prestigious award”.

Earth Mama won outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer, 20 Days in Mariupol picked up best documentary, and Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron won animated film.

Opening the ceremony, Tennant, hosting for the first time, appeared in an extended skit about looking after Micheal Sheen’s dog.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed ‘Murder On The Dance Floor’ following its newfound Saltburn popularity, and Hannah Waddington sung ’Time After Time’ during the in memorium section.

Michael J Fox appeared on stage to present best film, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

Full list of winners

Best Film

Anatomy Of A Fall - Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

The Holdovers - Mark Johnson

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas

Poor Things - Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone

Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy Of A Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo - Past Lives

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Claire Foy - All Of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller - The Zone Of Interest

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da’vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro - Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi - Saltburn

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Paul Mescal - All Of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Director

All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet

The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

Maestro - Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Outstanding British Film

All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

How To Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana Mackinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

Napoleon - Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa

The Old Oak - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony Mcnamara

Rye Lane - Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia

Saltburn - Emerald Fennell, Josey Mcnamara, Margot Robbie

Scrapper - Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

Wonka - Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska

Film Not In The English Language

20 Days In Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

Past Lives - Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

Society Of The Snow - J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza

The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

American Symphony - Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

Beyond Utopia - Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion

Wham!, Chris Smith

Animated Film

The Boy And The Heron - Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget - Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram

Elemental - Peter Sohn, Denise Ream

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

Adapted Screenplay

All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

American Fiction - Cord Jefferson

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Poor Things - Tony Mcnamara

The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Original Screenplay

Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers - David Hemingson

Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives - Celine Song

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Blue Bag Life - Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President - Christopher Sharp (Director) [Also Directed Moses Bwayo]

Earth Mama - Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

How To Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)

Is There Anybody Out There? - Ella Glendining (Director)

Original Score

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn - Anthony Willis

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton

Cinematography

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro - Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer - Hoyte Van Hoytema

Poor Things - Robbie Ryan

The Zone Of Interest - Łukasz Żal

Editing

Anatomy Of A Fall - Laurent Sénéchal

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame

Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

The Zone Of Interest - Paul Watts

Casting

All Of Us Strangers - Kahleen Crawford

Anatomy Of A Fall - Cynthia Arra

The Holdovers - Susan Shopmaker

How To Have Sex - Isabella Odoffin

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Production Design

Barbie - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Oppenheimer - Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Poor Things - Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

The Zone Of Interest - Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

Sound

Ferrari - Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro - Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’connell, Gary A. Rizzo

The Zone Of Interest - Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

Special Visual Effects

The Creator - Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 - Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One - Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

Napoleon - Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

Poor Things - Simon Hughes

Make Up & Hair

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro - Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori Mccoy-Bell

Napoleon - Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh Mcintosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Costume Design

Barbie - Jacqueline Durran

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Jacqueline West

Napoleon - Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things - Holly Waddington

Rising Star Award (public vote)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

British Short Film

Festival Of Slaps - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

Gorka - Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

Jellyfish And Lobster - Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

Such A Lovely Day - Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

Yellow - Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

British Short Animation