Oppenheimer dominated the 29th Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica on Sunday evening with eight wins including best picture, director for Christopher Nolan, supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr., and acting ensemble.

The ‘Barbenheimer’ effect kicked in as Barbie, which began the night with a record 18 nominations, came second in the victory parade and walked off with a creditable six prizes.

Emma Stone earned best actress for Poor Things in something of a shock albeit a well-deserved one in the eyes of many in the industry. She won the musical or comedy Golden Globe last weekend while Lily Gladstone from Killers Of The Flower Moon, who won the Globe for dramatic actress, had been viewed as the slight favourite. The Oscar race most likely comes down to these two.

Paul Giamatti took the best actor prize for The Holdovers and his Academy Awards campaign is building up a head of steam after he won the Globe for musical or comedy actor. Oscar voters will have the final say and Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy (the Globe dramatic actor winner last weekend) and Leonardo DiCaprio from Killers Of The Flower Moon remain strong contenders and have their fans among Academy voters.

The Academy Award nominations are announced on January 3.

Meanwhile Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr. are increasingly looking like the ones to beat in the Oscar supporting acting categories after both won on Sunday night, mirroring their recent Globes successes and a string of critics groups votes.

Oppenheimer won the award for best acting ensemble and Barbie picked up original screenplay for Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, with Cord Jefferson taking home the adapted prize for American Fiction.

Barbie also took crafts awards like production design and costume, as well as best song for I’m Just Ken.

Anatomy Of A Fall was named best international film after going up against the shortlisted French Oscar submission The Taste Of Things, The Zone Of Interest, and Godzilla Minus One, among others. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse won best animation.

America Ferrera collected the SeeHer Award while an emotional Harrison Ford was on stage to accept the Career Achievement Award.

Critics Choice Awards motion picture winners appear below in bold.

Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominations

Best picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best director

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne — The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese — Killers Of The Flower Moon

Best actor

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers Of The Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best actress

Lily Gladstone — Killers Of The Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy Of A Fall

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Margot Robbie — Barbie

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert DeNiro — Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera — Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best young actor/actress

Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie

Calah Lane — Wonka

Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy Of A Fall

Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator

Best acting ensemble

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best original screenplay

Air — Alex Convery

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers – David Hemingson

Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December — Samy Burch

Past Lives — Celine Song

Best adapted screenplay

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig

All Of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh

American Fiction — Cord Jefferson

Killers Of The Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Best cinematography

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Best production design

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Best editing

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Best costume design

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Best hair and makeup

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best visual effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Best comedy

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best animated feature

The Boy And The Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best foreign-language Film

Anatomy Of A Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society Of The Snow

The Taste Of Things

The Zone Of Interest

Best song

“Dance The Night” – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road To Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

Best score