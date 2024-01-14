Oppenheimer dominated the 29th Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica on Sunday evening with eight wins including best picture, director for Christopher Nolan, supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr., and acting ensemble.
The ‘Barbenheimer’ effect kicked in as Barbie, which began the night with a record 18 nominations, came second in the victory parade and walked off with a creditable six prizes.
Emma Stone earned best actress for Poor Things in something of a shock albeit a well-deserved one in the eyes of many in the industry. She won the musical or comedy Golden Globe last weekend while Lily Gladstone from Killers Of The Flower Moon, who won the Globe for dramatic actress, had been viewed as the slight favourite. The Oscar race most likely comes down to these two.
Paul Giamatti took the best actor prize for The Holdovers and his Academy Awards campaign is building up a head of steam after he won the Globe for musical or comedy actor. Oscar voters will have the final say and Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy (the Globe dramatic actor winner last weekend) and Leonardo DiCaprio from Killers Of The Flower Moon remain strong contenders and have their fans among Academy voters.
The Academy Award nominations are announced on January 3.
Meanwhile Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr. are increasingly looking like the ones to beat in the Oscar supporting acting categories after both won on Sunday night, mirroring their recent Globes successes and a string of critics groups votes.
Oppenheimer won the award for best acting ensemble and Barbie picked up original screenplay for Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, with Cord Jefferson taking home the adapted prize for American Fiction.
Barbie also took crafts awards like production design and costume, as well as best song for I’m Just Ken.
Anatomy Of A Fall was named best international film after going up against the shortlisted French Oscar submission The Taste Of Things, The Zone Of Interest, and Godzilla Minus One, among others. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse won best animation.
America Ferrera collected the SeeHer Award while an emotional Harrison Ford was on stage to accept the Career Achievement Award.
Critics Choice Awards motion picture winners appear below in bold.
Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominations
Best picture
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
Best director
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Greta Gerwig — Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
- Alexander Payne — The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese — Killers Of The Flower Moon
Best actor
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best actress
- Lily Gladstone — Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller — Anatomy Of A Fall
- Greta Lee — Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan — Maestro
- Margot Robbie — Barbie
- Emma Stone — Poor Things
Best supporting actor
- Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
- Robert DeNiro — Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling — Barbie
- Charles Melton — May December
- Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Best supporting actress
- Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
- America Ferrera — Barbie
- Jodie Foster — Nyad
- Julianne Moore — May December
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Best young actor/actress
- Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
- Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie
- Calah Lane — Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy Of A Fall
- Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator
Best acting ensemble
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Best original screenplay
- Air — Alex Convery
- Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- The Holdovers – David Hemingson
- Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
- May December — Samy Burch
- Past Lives — Celine Song
Best adapted screenplay
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig
- All Of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh
- American Fiction — Cord Jefferson
- Killers Of The Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth
- Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Best cinematography
- Matthew Libatique – Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
- Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Best production design
- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
- James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Best editing
- William Goldenberg – Air
- Nick Houy – Barbie
- Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Best costume design
- Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
- Lindy Hemming – Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington – Poor Things
- Jacqueline West – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Best hair and makeup
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
Best visual effects
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Best comedy
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- No Hard Feelings
- Poor Things
Best animated feature
- The Boy And The Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Best foreign-language Film
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society Of The Snow
- The Taste Of Things
- The Zone Of Interest
Best song
- “Dance The Night” – Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
- “Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- “Road To Freedom” – Rustin
- “This Wish” – Wish
- “What Was I Made For” – Barbie
Best score
- Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
- Michael Giacchino – Society Of The Snow
- Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie.
No comments yet