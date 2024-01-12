Playtime has scooped international sales to Emmanuel Courcol’s social comedyThe Marching Band starring Benjamin Lavernhe, whose credits include L’Abbé-Pierre: A Century Of Devotion and Jeanne Du Barry.

Produced by Agat Films and now in post, the €6.5m film follows a successful orchestra conductor with discovers he was adopted and has a younger brother. Pierre Lottin co-stars.

The film is produced by Marc Bordure and Robert Guédiguian’s prolific Agat Films of Godard by Godard, Amore Mio and Holly, and upcoming Block Pass and Chasing Johnny. Diaphana will release the film in France.

The Marching Band is Courcol’s third feature after Ceasefire that premiered at Locarno’s Piazza Grande in 2016 and 2020 Cannes Official Selection The Big Hit.

Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, co-founder and CEO of Playtime described the film as “a rare example in French cinéma of a social comedy that delivers a heart-warming story with characters true to life.”

Playtime will launch sales for the film at Unifrance’s Rendez-Vous with French Cinema that runs in Paris from January 16-25.