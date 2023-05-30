Screen can unveil the first trailer for Pascal Plante’s Red Rooms, which is set to receive its world premiere in competition at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (June 30-July 8).

The French-language thriller centres on a woman’s obsession with a high-profile case of a serial killer. When reality blurs with her morbid fantasies, she goes down a dark path to seek the final piece of the puzzle: the missing video of a murdered 13-year-old girl.

Canadian filmmaker Plante previously directed Nadia Butterfly, which was in Cannes’ Official Selection in 2020, and Fake Tattoos, which played in the Berlinale’s Generation strand in 2018.

Nemesis Films’ Dominique Dussault (Nadia, Butterfly, Sukwan’s Island) served as producer and the cast features Juliette Gariépy (Boost), Laurie Babin (The Night Logan Woke Up), Elisabeth Locas (Désert), and Maxwell McCabe-Lokos (Station Eleven, Falling).

International sales are handled by Montreal-based Sphere Films International.