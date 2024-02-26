Screen International, in association with Screen Scotland, today announces that its major talent spotlight for Scottish filmmakers, Rising Stars Scotland, will go into its second round in 2024. As with the 2022 inaugural edition, this programme will identify and promote the next generation of Scottish film talent to the international industry.

Announced on the eve of Glasgow Film Festival, and to be revealed during the Edinburgh International Film Festival in August, Rising Stars Scotland 2024 will select up to ten film actors, directors, producers and writers who are on the cusp of their first major professional breakthrough. Chosen Stars will either be originally from or currently living in Scotland.

To apply please use this Google form. Submissions will close on June 1, 2024.

Screen International, with more than two decades of finding the world’s top creative film talent in the UK & Ireland Stars of Tomorrow, will present the selection made by Screen’s executive editor, reviews and new talent, Fionnuala Halligan. She can be contacted at screenstarsscotland@gmail.com. It is part of the publication’s global new talent drive which also includes programmes in Ireland, Spain and the Middle East.

Scotland is witnessing a wave of exceptional up and coming talent, including a range of distinctive and diverse voices, and the initiative will both celebrate them and put them on a stronger international footing. The inaugural edition highlighted talents such as Lewis Gribben, who went on to win a Bafta Scotland award for best actor; Laura Carreira, whose first film is currently in post-production with Sixteen Films, and David Macpherson, whose gritty drama The Rig has gone into its second season with Amazon Prime Video.

Screen Scotland has committed to help the selected talents by offering advice and professional development over the following 12 months. Support offered will focus on connecting talent to relevant industry figures and key decision-makers, to elevate the Stars’ international profile and progress career objectives.

The selection of the Rising Stars Scotland will be announced in Screen International during the 2024 Edinburgh International Film Festival – the first year under new management with artistic director Paul Ridd at the helm. Any applicant will need to submit a brief bio, headshot, contact details, an explanation of eligibility to be a Rising Star Scotland and an outline of their professional development objectives.

Although there is no upper or lower age limit, Rising Star applicants should be at an early stage in their film career, demonstrate exceptional promise and be ready to progress to the next level. Submissions should indicate how this recognition might help them advance.

Screen Scotland Executive Director Isabel Davis said: ”Film talent in Scotland continues to excite and surprise Seeing now how far the careers of the first Rising Stars have come since 2022, we look forward to the new group of Stars coming through from the exceptional depths of Scottish filmmakers. We cannot wait to see who emerges through this next round and we stand ready to boost their journey with our support.”